Davis Pavement Management Program works to renovate Putah Creek bike path

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

The city of Davis started to repave the Putah Creek multi-use path that runs from south of Evergreen Court to south of Drummond Lane on Oct. 2. The project is expected to last three weeks depending on weather conditions.

The Putah Creek multi-use path is a 19-acre parkway that serves as a wildlife habitat as well as recreational area for community members. It was originally used as a waterway in 1870, but was later transitioned to serve as a nature area for community members. Now, there is a bike path that spans the entirety of the greenbelt and the area is home to several different habitats including grassland and oak savannah.

Barbara Archer, communications director for the city of Davis, discussed the development and implementation process for the renovations.

“Each year, the city undertakes a pavement improvement project that includes a number of areas in town that either need pavement maintenance or pavement rehabilitation,” Archer said. “This year’s project, which usually starts in the spring and ends in the fall, included a number of well used multi-use paths in Davis.”

The Pavement Management Program is a team that helps the city of Davis make decisions about road renovations and rehabilitations. They work to identify conditions of street and bike paths and the most cost efficient way to maximize pavement condition in the city of Davis. The program identified that the Putah Creek bike path was in need of renovations.

“Due to the condition of the pathway, this pathway will be reconstructed,” Archer said. “The existing asphalt will be removed. The subgrade will be graded and compacted, and a new pavement section composed of asphalt concrete over aggregate base will be placed.”

Archer also described the desired impact on community members who frequently utilize the Arboretum and trails that run through it.

“This is a well-used path and the new paving will make it more safe to travel and provide a better user experience,” Archer said. “There will be a detour for pedestrians and bicyclists. Users will travel east [and] west on Cowell and Lillard.”

In order to accommodate renovations, there is a path detour from Drew Circle to Cowell Blvd to Lillard Dr to Danbury St/Drummond Ln. The city warned residents to expect construction noise and dust during the work hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

