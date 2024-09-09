University of California Office of the President releases statement surrounding new policies restricting protests on UC campuses

The policies hope to set stricter guidelines for student protests have caused controversy UC Davis organizations and students

On Aug. 19, the University of California Office of the President (UCOP) released a statement to UC Davis students detailing new protest guidelines due to protests from the past school year and cited intentions such as ensuring the safety of campuses and balancing freedom of speech.

The statement, written by the University of California President Michael V. Drake, detailed the specific goals from these guidelines.

“Clarifying and reinforcing requirements for policies impacting expressive activities, including policies that prohibit camping or encampments, unauthorized structures, restrictions on free movement, masking to conceal identity and refusing to reveal one’s identity when asked to do so by University personnel,” the statement reads.

There will be a tiered system with a range of consequences for those who violate these new policies, according to UCOP.

Stett Holbrook, the UCOP Communications Strategist, explained the framework for the response strategy.

“UCOP’s response framework provides guidance for a tiered response approach and the range of consequences for students, faculty or staff who violate policies or laws and how campuses may respond to activities that threaten the safety of the campus community, disrupt campus operations or impede the ability to access campus buildings, the educational process or other campus activities,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook also expanded on the consequences for anyone who breaks these policies.

“Any member of the University community who is arrested for unlawful behavior or cited for a violation of University policy must go through the applicable campus review process, such as the student code of conduct or employee disciplinary process,” Holbrook said.

One of the goals listed in the statement made by Drake states that there will be restrictions on “free movement, masking to conceal identity, and refusing to reveal one’s identity when asked to do so by University personnel.”

Student organizations have expressed concerns regarding these new proposals and their potential impact on community members and their right to protest.

On Aug. 21, the Muslim Student Association (MSA) at UC Davis and the ASUCD President, Gaius Ilupeju, released a joint statement on Instagram condemning these guidelines.

“The MSA at UC Davis irrevocably condemns this policy due to the clear health concerns, as well as its discriminatory impact on the Muslim community,” the report reads. “These concerns are shared by the ASUCD Executive Office, which will remain engaged with the University of California Office of the President and UC Davis administrators to seek clarity on the implementation of this policy and advocate on behalf of Muslims who will be affected by this decision.”

In response to the concerns about masking policies, Holbrook said that they will distinguish between the reasons of those who will be wearing a facial covering.

“Campus officials will distinguish between prohibited masks and those used for COVID-19 protection or other permissible reasons by evaluating the intent behind their use,” Holbrook said. “If a mask is worn in a context where the wearer is violating policies or laws, officials may determine that the mask is being used to evade identification.”

Further concerns with the UCOP statement were addressed by the United Auto Workers, UAW 4811, a union that represents more than 48,000 UC workers.

On Aug. 27, the union released a demand to bargain with UCOP. Rafael Jaime, president of UAW 4811, outlined the union’s grievances.

“As a matter within the scope of negotiations, the [university] has proposed a new policy that has a significant and consequential impact on the terms and conditions of employment for members of UAW bargaining units,” Jaime wrote. “As a result, the UAW is requesting to meet and confer over this policy, including the impact of the decisions.”

Many students are also speaking up about the controversies of the UCOP statement.

Ryan C. McMurry, a second-year Ph.D. student in linguistics and a member of UAW 4811 who participated in last school year’s protests, said that he will continue to exercise his right to protest.

“I fully intend to strike in the future […] it is in my rights as a student and as an American citizen,” McMurry said. “I am slightly concerned about the repercussions, but I know that I am on the right side of history.”

