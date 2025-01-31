Davis Fire Department assists with Los Angeles fires

Alongside other Yolo County fire departments, Davis firefighters traveled to Southern California to help battle the Eaton Fire

By OLIVIA HOKR — city@theaggie.org

On the night of Wednesday, Jan. 8, four firefighters from the city of Davis Fire Department left for Southern California to provide mutual aid against the Los Angeles fires. Firefighters from the Woodland Fire Department, Winters Fire Department, Yocha Dehe Fire Department and the UC Davis Fire Department also mobilized in Southern California. At the time these engines departed, Los Angeles County was battling the major Palisades and Eaton Fires while smaller fires continued to ignite in new areas.

Strike teams formed among the Yolo County fire departments, which are groups of firefighters and engines that gather to rapidly respond to emergencies. The Davis Fire Department was then assigned to the Eaton Fire in Pasadena.

City of Davis Fire Chief Joe Tenney explained the responsibilities of the fire departments that volunteer to battle the fires.

“Mobilizing hundreds of fire engines in the state of California in short order is something most fire departments do, Davis Fire Department included,” Tenney said. “Of those hundreds of engines from counties and cities, the assignments greatly vary from working at the fire front, mopping up to prevent further spread or two miles in front of the fire anticipating the need to protect lives, homes and properties. Every day can be a different assignment by the incident commander.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department needed more equipment, tools and people to battle the size and power of the fires. Tenney emphasized the courage of those providing support for the needs of other fire departments on such short notice.

“Davis Fire Department and the Yolo County Strike Team of five engines with leaders were deployed to the Eaton Fire and fulfilled whatever the need was on any given day,” Tenney said. “The bravery comes from working as a complete team to fill the need. They risk their lives to safeguard others, turning courage into action and duty into service. All of California’s firefighters do this every day and are, frankly, some of the best in the world at mobilizing resources for large disasters and protecting our communities.”

The strike team from the Woodland Fire Department that traveled to help fight the Eaton Fire was deployed for nine days. They worked hand in hand with fellow Yolo County firefighters to protect people and property.

“We want to extend our deepest thanks to these brave men and women for their selflessness and professionalism, as well as to their families who supported them during this time,” the Woodland Fire Department said in an Instagram post. “Thank you, Strike Team 4275C, for representing our community with such courage and commitment.”

Strike Teams from the UC Davis and Yocha Dehe Fire Departments have almost entirely returned home. As of Jan. 24, UC Davis Fire Department Captain Steve Dunn has returned to campus from his work battling the Eaton Fire.

With the help of hundreds of fire departments from across the state, as well as from Canada and Mexico, the Eaton Fire is now over 99% contained and the Palisades Fire over 96% contained at the time of publication. Fighting the fires in Los Angeles has been a collective effort by both local and international fire departments, and Strike Team 4275C has made the Davis community proud.

Written by: Olivia Hokr — city@theaggie.org