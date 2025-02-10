‘Power to the people, no one is illegal’: UC Davis students protest in support of undocumented immigrants

Following the declaration of mass deportations, UC Davis Sin Fronteras organized a protest to support local communities

By RIVERS STOUT — campus@theaggie.org

Amidst an ongoing mass deportation effort by the Trump Administration, UC Davis student group Sin Fronteras organized a protest to show support for all immigrants and undocumented individuals in the United States.

Occurring on Feb. 3 at the Memorial Union North Courtyard, protestors marched across the campus and city, eventually making their way to the overpass on Richards Boulevard that looks over the I-80.

This year, Feb. 3 has been labeled as the “Day Without Immigrants,” with calls for nationwide walkouts to protest the Trump Administration’s rhetoric against immigrant communities and mass deportations.

UC Davis Sin Fronteras is a new student-led organization that is focused on creating a space that advocates for immigrant students. Protest organizer Pureza Moreno explained the group’s motivation behind the protest.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of protests at other [University of California] campuses, and it was heartbreaking to see that Davis was not very active,” Moreno said. “We wanted to take a step forward and support the cause. Today is a day about immigrants and we wanted to support and make a safe space for them.”

Moreno continued by noting that she has observed a lack of presence of the Hispanic community in Davis following the deportations.

“Honestly, with deportations and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] (ICE) and everything that’s been going on, we have noticed that the Hispanic community has not been coming to the campus stores,” Moreno said. “I’ve seen primarily white people. My usual regulars that show up who are Hispanic and Latinos, I have not seen them because of the fear they have that someone will call ICE on them or they’ll get deported.”

However, Moreno said that although people they knew were scared of deportation, they had to continue going to work because they had no alternative.

During the protest, Sin Fronteras was met by overwhelming approval from onlookers, as many drivers honked in support of the protestors. Additionally, Chancellor Gary May spoke to protestors outside of Mrak Hall where he expressed his approval for the cause.

Protest organizer Leslie Tadeo described the interaction between the chancellor and the protestors.

“Chancellor Gary May came out and showed his support [and] gave some of his words to us,” Tadeo said. “He said that he was supporting from his own side, [and] there’s some websites and resources that he’s gathering for immigrants and students at UC Davis.”

Throughout their march, protestors shouted chants, such as “Power to the people, no one is illegal” and “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido,” which translates to: “The people united will never be defeated.” Protestors then marched back to the Memorial Union North Courtyard where the protest ended around 12:46 p.m.

A student protestor at the event, who wished to stay anonymous, addressed the harmful misconceptions about immigrants.

“It’s a basic human right that families stay together,” the protestor said. “At the end of the day, our families don’t come here to the United States to steal people’s jobs or because we’re criminals, they just wanted a better life for themselves.”

The anonymous protestor continued saying that they are a child of immigrants, and their father was deported when they were 12 years old. They also said that they have faced discrimination due to being Mexican, both by professors and work managers.

“There [are] jobs that people with documents and [people that] are living here will never do, like picking fruit,” the protestor said. “For a long time, my dad did that, but he doesn’t live here since his documentation. My mom [is] a single mother of six, and she’s doing her best to make [her children] successful, and we’re dismissed. We’re seen as a lower class, a burden, according to Americans that see us as subhuman. It makes me think that it’s not fair […] picking fruit isn’t going to be done by someone who doesn’t need to do it.”

A second protestor, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed their opinions on anti-immigrant sentiments being spread by President Donald Trump.

“I’ve seen a lot of rhetoric that the president has been spewing out, and I think it’s very dangerous for undocumented people, immigrants and the Latino community,” the protestor said. “I fear for the hate that’s coming towards your community, and we need to be speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves, like those who can’t be here because they’re scared of being deported by ICE.”

The second protestor also expressed their belief that Trump’s second term has increased hostility against the Latino community as well as immigrants.

“When you have somebody with that much power, it doesn’t matter whether it’s right or not, people are going to believe them,” the protestor said. “Especially with the [Make America Great Again] (MAGA) movement, people aren’t open to hearing other’s experiences. It’s all over social media, it’s everywhere. With [Trump’s] rhetoric, it’s all going to get worse and worse.”

Protest organizer Valeria Magallan said that they all felt that UC Davis is not doing enough for the Latino community.

“UC Davis is so quick to speak on anything else, but why is it when this is going on in the Latino community they aren’t speaking about it?” Magallan said. “Why are they so afraid to speak out? Why are they choosing to shut down and not bring awareness to every single Latino here in Davis?”

Tadeo agreed with this sentiment and said that UC Davis prioritizes finances over its Hispanic student population.

“We also have to consider that UC Davis is profiting off of us,” Tadeo said. “We go here but they’re not doing anything for us. Everything is underground, [and…] things need to be talked about. People need to know where the resources are at.”

Organizers suggested that administration should send emails alerting students when ICE is on campus, as well as send out information that notifies students of their rights regarding their immigration and documentation status.

Magallan further expressed concerns about the university’s lack of a timely response in providing students with resources.

“Why do we have to wait weeks for [admin to respond]?” Magallan said. “Weeks from now, a whole other issue could be going on and everyone has forgotten about what was going on in February and January. Why do undocumented Latinos have to be forgotten about? Or be pushed to the side and be secretive when it’s an issue for the community?”

Moreno shared these sentiments and expressed remorse for those who might be scared and/or have limited access to resources.

“I feel like when it comes to Latinos, our issues are so minimized or not acknowledged,” Moreno said. “We walk around campus and see students whose legal status we don’t even know. [They could be] future lawyers, engineers or doctors and could be deported, and the school isn’t doing anything to support them. It’s lost potential and it’s so sad to look at it that way.”

The first anonymous protestor then addressed the gravity of these deportation threats and shared how harmful stereotypes about immigrants personally affect them and their family.

“I’m not a rapist, I’m not a thief and I pay my taxes every year,” the protestor said. “I’ve been working since I was 15 years old. I worked my ass off to get into UC Davis, and I work at UC Davis. I work for the community, and whenever I can, I help people. So why am I a criminal or why am I a rapist? Why is my mom a criminal or a rapist? She lives a life of fear, [and] she never stands up for herself. At numerous jobs, she’s been sexually harassed or she’s been discriminated against. [Her employers] will tell her, ‘You can’t say anything, or I’ll call immigration.’ That’s not a life anyone should live.”

Those who are personally being affected by the deportations or know someone who needs resources can visit the UC Davis Undocumented Student Center. The center provides free legal immigration consultations and can provide students with a “know your rights” card to keep UC Davis students informed.

