Culture Corner

The Arts Desk’s weekly picks for music, movies and more

By AALIYAH ESPAÑOL-RIVAS — arts@theaggie.org

If it’s complicated — Book: “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (2018)

“Normal People” sets the precedent for “situationships.” The book tells the story of Connell Waldron and Marriane Sheridan over the course of four years as they navigate their complicated feelings for one another. With heavy ties into class divide and social standing, the book explores a difficult emotional relationship between the two as they struggle to effectively communicate their feelings with one another. Encapsulating the “right person, wrong time” trope, the book goes from chapter to chapter displaying both the intimacy and distance between Connell and Marianne, with their dynamic changing nearly every page. Rooney’s writing demonstrates the intricate emotional relationships one can have both romantically and platonically, leaving you with the desire to ask your situationship: “What are we?”

If they’re the love of your life — Movie: “The Notebook” dir. Nick Cassavetes (2004)

“The Notebook” is the quintessential romance movie. Based on the Nicolas Sparks novel, the film follows the story of Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton’s enemies-to-lovers relationship. Following the trope of “he fell first, but she fell harder,” the film shows the ups and downs of their relationship in the 1940s, including the class difference between the two and Noah’s departure to fight in World War II. However, after calling it quits when they were merely teens, the film takes a turn years later: After thinking Noah didn’t write to her during his time in the army, Allie meets someone new. When their paths cross again years later and Allie sees all of the promises Noah kept start to come into fruition, along with 365 love letters she never received, Allie soon realizes that she might not be over Noah after all. After watching “The Notebook,” it may be a good idea to keep your phone far, far, away just in case you get any ideas.

If you’re crushing — Album: “Yours Truly” by Ariana Grande (2013)

One would argue “Yours Truly” is Ariana Grande’s best album — and that person would be me. “Yours Truly” takes inspiration from doo-wop music from ‘50s and ‘90s R&B, being an eclectic mix for Grande’s debut album. The opening song, “Honeymoon Avenue,” sounds nothing like songs released at that time, with an entire orchestra in the background setting forth the uniqueness of the album. Following this, the 12-track album covers multiple interpretations of a relationship, with “Daydreamin’” describing what it’s like to crush on someone, “Tattooed Heart” for when you’re fully enthralled and “Almost Is Never Enough” if it doesn’t work out. While Grande now leans into one specific sound for each album, “Yours Truly” shows her versatility and is a standout in her discography. Regardless of where you stand this Valentine’s Day, there is a song on the album for any situation.

If there’s someone new — Song: “Begin Again” by Taylor Swift (2012)

One of Taylor Swift’s more subtle love songs, “Begin Again” describes the thought process behind the first date with someone new following the end of a previous relationship. Throughout the song, Swift describes her grievances and doubts stemming from her last relationship while juxtaposing these thoughts with all of the new, positive and opposite qualities her date has — with lyrics such as: “I think it’s strange that you think I’m funny, ‘cause he never did.” With a light guitar strum in the background, Swift not only explores the differences between the two relationships but also the back-and-forth thinking that all love does is hurt and burn. Despite these conflicting thoughts, she realizes that while all things may come to an end, they can always begin again.

Written by: Aaliyah Español-Rivas — arts@theaggie.org