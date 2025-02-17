Paywalled articles can make research difficult for college students

While subscription fees provide income for news outlets, they also create barriers to reliable journalism

By LAILA AZHAR — features@theaggie.org

For college students, research sessions are often interrupted by a barrage of pop-ups. The Atlantic, for example, does not permit non-subscribers to read its articles. The website flashes a screen that reads: “To read this story, sign in or start a free trial.”

The New Yorker, on the other hand, allows access to a few articles before obstructing access. When the user is reaching their limit, the pop-up instructs them: “Your window is closing. Get full access for $2.50, $1 a week for one year, plus a free tote.”

A 2019 study by Reuters Institute found that while hard paywalls, which completely prohibit access to non-subscribers, are rare, more than two-thirds of leading newspapers across the United States and European Union operate behind some form of paywall. The study also found that in the United States alone, this has seen an increase from 60% to 76% since 2017.

Jeanine Mora, a second-year international relations major, explained the frustration from attempting to complete class assignments when there is a paywall.

“Trying to find good, reputable sources when you’re writing a paper can be hard when a lot of the newspapers and sources that are known for being reliable and recognizable by their name make you pay to read them,” Mora said. “Sometimes you see a title that seems like it would perfectly talk about what you need, but you can’t read anything past that.”

Additionally, Layla Abedini, a second-year biological sciences major, pointed out that placing journalism behind paywalls may encourage people to rely on social media for news.

“These days, most people get their news from social media,” Abedini said. “Social media is free and it’s easy to access, but that means that people usually don’t read beyond a headline or a post by someone who might not be really informed. Things you post online aren’t fact-checked the way things printed in a newspaper are.”

On the other hand, subscription fees provide publications with the steady funding they need to produce the stories they want to tell. A reliable stream of income is essential for a newspaper to operate and compensate their writers and workers.

The alternative to a subscription system often results in a webpage covered with advertisements. This model can lead to an overuse of clickbait headlines, as outlets prioritize increasing web traffic to generate ad revenue over producing meaningful journalism.

However, Ivan Lai, a fourth-year human biology major, said subscription models create a disparity between the types of information people are able to access.

“Putting information behind a paywall means that people with more money are able to access more information and potentially higher-quality sources or reporting,” Lai said.

While paywalls are an important source of funding for many publications, they create barriers for students who rely on accessible, credible information. Subscription models, while they may help keep publications afloat, may exacerbate inequalities in access to reliable journalism.

Balancing financial interests and accessibility remains a critical challenge for outlets. In the meantime, UC Davis students have resources available through UC Davis’ Office of Educational Opportunity and Enrichment Services to help them access more outlets.

For example, students have free online access to The New York Times and The Economist websites. The UC Davis Library also hosts newspaper collections, both historic and contemporary, and provides access to a collection of academic journals, books and documentaries.

Written by: Laila Azhar — features@theaggie.org