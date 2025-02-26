Thousands of UC workers strike, alleging unfair labor practices, interference with rights and staffing shortages

AFSCME 3299 and UPTE-CWA, representing 50,000 workers combined, strike, with multiple campus dining services closing during this time

Around 50,000 University of California workers, represented by two major unions, are set to strike on Feb. 26 to 28 across all 10 UC campuses and five medical centers, citing unfair labor practices, interference with workers’ rights and staffing shortages.

The workers are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 (AFSCME 3299) and the University Professional and Technical Employees Local 9119 (UPTE-CWA).

AFSCME 3299, representing over 37,000 service, patient care and skilled crafts workers, is striking Feb. 26 and 27 across all 10 university campuses. At UC Davis, AFSCME 3299 workers will be striking at La Rue Road and Hutchinson Drive, as well as the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

In the AFSCME 3299 press release announcing the strike, the union alleged that the UC had negotiated in bad faith, failed to provide wages that meet the cost of living and limited workers’ rights to speech, protest and assembly under threat of discipline or arrest. Previous contracts with the UC expired in July and October 2024, and bargaining began again in January 2024. The two parties have yet to come to an agreement.

“By refusing to bargain in good faith, the University has made it clear that it does not value the frontline workers who clean its facilities, serve food and treat patients,” AFSCME Local 3299 President Michael Avant said in a statement. “UC’s efforts to illegally silence dissent from workers who are struggling the most is suggestive of an effort to concentrate even more power and wealth for its ivory tower elites. This is not a solution to the workforce supply and affordability problems facing this institution, but a glaring symptom of the problem that is driving workers onto picket lines.”

UPTE-CWA, representing over 19,000 health care, research and technical employees, is striking Feb. 26 through Feb. 28. The union will be striking outside of the UC Davis Veterinary Hospital and in front of UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

In their announcement in the Los Angeles Times, the union alleged staff shortages that harm patient care and research operations, bad faith negotiations and raised healthcare costs. They believe the UC implemented “draconian” restrictions on workers who striked for two days at UC San Francisco.

​​“We’re hoping this will send a message to UC about our members being fed up with these unfair labor practices,” UPTE President Dan Russell said in the statement. “We hope this will produce a change in UC’s behavior.”

During the strike, Latitude Restaurant and Market, Scrubs, The Gunrock, Spokes and the meal card office will be temporarily closed from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, according to Student Housing and Dining Services. Segundo, Tercero and Cuarto Dining Commons and their markets will remain open. Additionally, all Peet’s Coffee locations (with the exception of the Scrubs location), Silo Market, Sage Street Market and the food trucks outside of the silo will remain open with regular hours during the strike.

A UC spokesperson has denied a staffing shortage or claims of silencing unions and claimed the UC has “continuously reached out to the unions in an attempt to settle these contracts.”

“While both AFSCME and UPTE may say they want UC to return to the table, the successful resolution of these contracts depends on their willingness to engage in productive bargaining,” UC said in a statement. “The University will do everything possible to ensure strike impacts on patients, students, faculty and staff are mitigated.”

Students should not expect significant changes in campus operations during the strike, according to a UC Davis spokesperson.

“We expect instruction, research and other campus operations to proceed without significant disruption,” the UC Davis spokesperson said. “Service levels in our dining halls and some other food outlets will be adjusted for the duration of the strike.”

Written by: Khadeejah Khan — campus@theaggie.org

Editor’s note: Follow along with The California Aggie’s website for more information as the strike progresses daily and for any information about potential resolutions between the university and the unions.