‘UC’s greed has got to go’: Hundreds of UC Davis union members go on strike, alleging unfair labor practices

AFSCME 3299 and UPTE-CWA march across campus as part of their three-day ULP strike

By KHADEEJAH KHAN – campus@theaggie.org

Hundreds of workers at UC Davis started the first day of their strike by marching through campus, voicing concerns about unfair labor practices (ULP), interference with rights and staffing shortages.

This strike is a part of system-wide ULP strike taking place across 10 University of California campuses and five medical centers from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28. The workers are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 (AFSCME 3299) and the University Professional and Technical Employees Local 9119 (UPTE-CWA), representing over 50,000 workers combined across the system.

AFSCME 3299’s picket line began at 6 a.m. on Hutchison Intramural Field where strikers shared coffee and snacks in preparation for the march through campus at 8 a.m. Walking down La Rue Road, strikers crossed the intersection making their way to UC Davis’ Student Health and Wellness Center. Strikers filled the air with drums, maracas, cowbells and loudspeakers.

“UC, UC, you’re no good, treat your workers like you should,” the strikers said through chants. “Hey hey, ho ho, UC’s greed has got to go.”

From UC Davis’ Student Health and Wellness Center, strikers crossed the intersection to make their way to Segundo Dining Commons. The strikers stopped in front of Segundo, and after the final chant, the pace of the drums accelerated until all of the strikers cheered in unison.

“UC, UC, you can’t hide, we can see your greedy side,” the strikers said through chants. “What do we want? A fair contract. When do we want it? Now!”

From Segundo, the strikers took a right past Cruess Hall and walked through the Silo Terminal. Strikers in neon vests ensured that other strikers made room for students who were biking through campus to ensure safety.

“Who runs UC? We run UC,” the strikers said through chants. “Who got the power? We got the power. What kind of power? Union power. We’re fired up. We can’t take it no more.”

From the Silo Terminal, the strikers walked straight back to Hutchison Intramural Field, chanting “3299” to represent the union, AFSCME 3299. As the strikers returned to the picket line, cars at the intersection of Hutchinson Drive and La Rue Road honked in solidarity, and the crowd of strikers cheered and rang cowbells.

The AFSCME 3299 strike is the second ULP strike of the academic year. Nicholas Hearl, a cook at Segundo Dining Commons, recalled the November 2024 ULP strike and expressed gratitude for the community bonds within AFSCME 3299 that have deepened since the previous strike.

“We have a great community here,” Hearl said. “We have a great turnout. [We’ve] got snacks. We have nice weather. I’m hoping that luck will shine on us as well.”

UPTE-CWA joined AFSCME 3299 at Hutchison Intramural Field at 11 a.m. from their original picket location, UC Davis Veterinary Hospital.

Both unions alleged unfair labor practices, interference with rights and staffing shortages. UC executive wages have increased 50% on average, yet AFSCME members have taken an average of 8% real wage cuts, both adjusted for inflation, according to James Clark, an AFSCME 3299 executive board member. He calls for UC’s $60 billion revenue to be reallocated.

“We’re here because UC deployed an unlawful campaign and intimidation in an attempt to stop us from fighting for what we deserve,” Clark said. ”We refuse to be silenced in our ongoing fight for big raises that address inflation, affordable healthcare and housing benefits. We are struggling and they know it. We’re the people that make it happen, the frontline workers. UC’s greed has got to stop.”

Both AFSCME 3299 and UPTE-CWA strikers expressed concerns over increased copayments, despite the absence of an agreement. Leticia Garcia Prado, a medical assistant at the Student Health Center represented by AFSCME 3299, described how many UC employees struggle with housing, healthcare and other basic needs.

“We just want our workers to be able to retire,” Prado said. “For custodians, it’s hard work on their body. Someone can’t work here for 30 years and be able to retire.”

Gemma Blumenshine, an animal health technician represented by UPTE, commutes 30 minutes daily from Sacramento due to the high cost of living in Davis. However, her commute is not a rare occurrence among UC employees, as she described that at least one-third of her co-workers commute more than 40 minutes.

“The cost of living in Davis is so high, so the UC really needs to come to the bargaining table and reallocate their funds,” Blumenshine said. “[The university] has a lot of liquid capital, and so [they need to] not just fund the campuses but make sure that it’s being allocated to the right places, too, and support our technicians that work these really hard jobs. After a hard shift, no one wants to drive an hour home.”

Amidst the November 2024 ULP strikes, many strikers cited the UC outsourcing workers and allegedly paying them $32 an hour, which is above workers’ $25 demand. Clark described this practice as “the lean concept” with the UC “doing more with less,” alleging the university of contracting one worker responsible for a job that requires multiple people. In this practice, workers often do not get replaced, intensifying their work loads.

LaShell Alpaugh, a registered veterinary technician represented by UPTE-CWA, believes that this practice contributes to the amount of understaffing on campus. She believes this issue affects not only workers but the quality of care patients receive.

“We’re so understaffed right now that, you know, our patient ratio is like one technician to 10 to 20 patients at a time, which is not fair,” Alpaugh said. “It’s not fair to the patients, it’s not fair to my co-workers and it’s definitely not fair to the clients that are bringing and trusting us with their pets.”

For Alpaugh, this strike represents an intertwined struggle experienced by both students and staff under the UC system.

“Everything has increased – housing, inflation, groceries, gas,” Alpaugh said. “But again, when you talk to people, most of the people out here on the strike, they’re not going to tell you, ‘We’re doing this for the money.’ We are definitely doing this for our patients and our clients and for our co-workers.”

Written by: Khadeejah Khan – campus@theaggie.org