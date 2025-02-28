Cats and kittens compete in Woodland’s 2025 Call of the Wild/Poppy State Cat Club

NorCal’s finest felines are put to the test in The Cat Fanciers’ Association’s various competitions

By MATTHEW MCELDOWNEY — city@theaggie.org

The Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA), established in 1906, hosted the 2025 Call of the Wild/Poppy State Cat Club at the Yolo County Fairgrounds on Feb. 15. Competitors from all over the American Northwest brought their cats to be examined by a panel of the CFA’s official judges.

The CFA held three competitions for pedigreed, household pet and agile cats with over a hundred registered cats vying for prize ribbons and association recognition.

CFA judges evaluate the pedigree of cats based on the association’s approved standards per breed and their competition placements: the kitten competition, the championship competition and the premiership competition. A big winner at this year’s competition was Dude, a Persian shorthair who earned the prestigious honor of Best Kitten of the entire event.

The competitor kittens are aged four to eight months and may advance to the championship or premiership adult competitions. Both adult competitions are deemed as CFA standard; However, championship class cats are able to participate in certain breeding programs.

Then, there is the household pet cats competition, which may not be of CFA pedigree standard but are nonetheless allowed to compete with their refined fluffiness and charming personalities.

Lastly, all types of feline athletes are able to participate in the agility competition where they are evaluated in a timed, enclosed obstacle course. Further details and photos of all the event’s top cats can be accessed via the CFA website.

The CFA hosts many cat shows like the Poppy State Cat Club shows throughout the year which offer spectators the opportunity to meet these cats more personally. With permission from the cat’s exhibitors, spectators are allowed to pet and take photos with the competing cats; Though for cat lovers looking to find a new furry companion, the event also invited Super Fur-iends Rescue.

As a non-profit rescue operating in Solano County, Super Fur-iends specializes in the care of feral, disabled and senior cats.

“Our mission is […] to foster and adopt out animals that are often overlooked,” Super Fur-iends’ mission statement reads.

The rescue is still currently adopting out some of their loveable cats on their website for those able and willing to provide them the special care they deserve. In addition, per Super Fur-iends’ mission to improve access to care for feral and tame cats alike, the rescue also offers affordable spay and neuter services for cat owners to reach through their website.

CFA’s Poppy State Cat Club judge, Dennis Ganoe, reflected on the programs and outreach of the association. With programs on their website for youth to get involved by setting up cat shows, conducting therapy cat visits and more through their Junior Fancier program.

“The CFA have been thinking of more ways to get younger people involved,” Ganoe said.

