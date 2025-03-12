Emma Chamberlain brews up a new business with Chamberlain Coffee

The well-known influencer and podcaster expanded her coffee business into Santa Monica — but how did she get here?

BY BETH MUNRO-MORRIS — arts@theaggie.org

In an age where “nepo-babies” often dominate the celebrity scene, Emma Chamberlain’s rise to fame offers a refreshing self-made narrative. From YouTube sensation to high fashion fixture, podcast host to coffee entrepreneur Chamberlain demonstrates how to build a multifaceted career in the modern age. A pioneer of the “content creator to A-list celebrity” trajectory, she shows the endless possibilities social media can unlock.

Born and raised in San Bruno, a modest city just outside of San Francisco, Chamberlain’s path to stardom began far from the spotlight. Despite attending an all-girls private high school, her early life wasn’t marked by fame or fortune. In fact, she lived in a two-bedroom apartment with her mom — what she has since described as a barrier to her social life.

Growing up an only child with separated parents, she recalls a quiet and somewhat lonely childhood. However, it was during these “quiet” moments that her creative approach to content creation took root. At 16 years old, she began uploading unfiltered vlogs of her life as a highschooler that would later propel her into stardom. Her quirky personality shaped her signature style, paving the way for a unique editing style that had millions of teenage girls in a chokehold.

Unlike many YouTubers of today, some of whom pursue content creation for fame and commercial success, Chamberlain’s motivation back in 2016 was pure creativity. However, it wasn’t just Chamberlain’s niche that garnered attention, it was her authenticity that connected with viewers. Although her lifestyle now as a 23-year-old millionaire may be less relatable, her genuinity continues to resonate and is what defines her as a trailblazer in the crowded digital landscape.

The leap from a small-town family home to the intimidating scene of Los Angeles is daunting for anyone, let alone a 17-year-old. And though she has toyed between various residences, she remains in Los Angeles six years later. Only her humble one-bed studio, once the iconic backdrop for many of her early videos, has now been upgraded to a multi-million-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills. In fact, her lavish home was even featured in Architectural Digest’s iconic “Open Door” series — a testament to both her success and status.

Further proof of her star status came in 2021, when Chamberlain was not only invited to the Met Gala but also entrusted with hosting Vogue’s red carpet interviews. She has since continued this role at the prestigious event, making the dramatic shift from filming in her bedroom to stepping behind the lens of the world’s biggest fashion authorities.

Chamberlain’s rise on social media gave her a gateway into the high fashion world. She has collaborated with the likes of Miu Miu, Valentino and Prada and secured partnerships with some of fashion’s most renowned labels, including Levi’s and Louis Vuitton. Her ambassadorship extends beyond clothing, with high-end collaborations with jewelry and cosmetic brands, like Cartier and Lancôme.

Although Chamberlain has worked with designers synonymous with timeless, classic styles like Prada and Louis Vuitton, her fans know her for eccentric and bold fashion choices. She carries her unique and unapologetic attitude into her wardrobe, standing out in an era of polished celebrity influencers.

Despite her meteoric rise in the entertainment and fashion industries, Chamberlain wasn’t content with just being an influencer or even a podcast host. Instead, she leveraged her notability to venture into entrepreneurship, launching Chamberlain Coffee in 2019. This move was highly anticipated by her long-time fans, who recall her coffee obsession as a hallmark of her early videos.

Her personal love for coffee marked an authentic transition into the business world. Initially released as an online store, Chamberlain Coffee sold everything from coffee blends and matcha to mugs, whisks and even t-shirts. What began as an online business has since grown into a national retailer, with products now available on the shelves of Whole Foods Market, Walmart and Target.

Chamberlain’s online vision has manifested into physical reality as she recently opened her very first Chamberlain Coffee shop in Los Angeles. On Jan. 30, fans flocked to Westfield Century City Mall, waiting in over an hour-long queue to experience the excitement firsthand.

Unlike the pop-ups she has hosted in the past, Chamberlain’s new store offers a permanent location for fans to get their Chamberlain Coffee fix. The menu features a lineup of classic beverages, from cold-brews and lattes to mochas and matchas. The drinks that have received the most buzz are her signature creations — the Peanut Butter Mocha and Salted Pistachio Matcha Latte. However, for the most authentic experience, customers can also order their drink the “Emma Way” — her signature combination of espresso with almond milk and dairy-free creamer.

Fans are already eagerly anticipating the possibility of Chamberlain expanding her coffee empire further. Given the impressive life she has built and the many industries she’s conquered at just 23 years old, an expansion seems to be within reach. Showing no signs of slowing down, Chamberlain’s lasting influence on pop culture seems inevitable.

Written by: Aaliyah Español-Rivas — arts@theaggie.org