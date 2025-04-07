12 visas for UC Davis students, recent alumni revoked without explanation

The news came as other UC campuses reported similar visa terminations made by the Trump Administration

By VINCE BASADA — campus@theaggie.org

UC Davis announced on Saturday, April 5 that the federal government had terminated F-1 visas for seven international students and five recent graduates, revoking their eligibility to stay in the United States.

In a statement, Chancellor Gary May said that no community members were in custody and that federal agents had not entered campus, but also acknowledged that the number of visas terminated may change. May also said that the federal government had not provided reasoning behind the terminations.

“We reiterate our strong support for our international students and want all of our students, staff and faculty to know we support your ability to work, learn, teach and thrive here,” May said. “International students are an essential part of this university, and we will continue to advocate for your rights and well-being.”

F-1 visas are non-immigrant visas that allow international students to stay in the United States to pursue higher education, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Some 9,000 international students are currently enrolled, and the total undergraduate population is around 30,000, according to UC Davis Global Affairs.

May also asserted in the April 5 communication that campus police officers will not “undertake joint efforts with federal immigration enforcement authorities to investigate, detain or arrest individuals for violation of federal immigration law.”

The news was joined by similar visa terminations across the University of California system, including six at UC Berkeley, five at UC San Diego (along with one border deportation) and several more at UC Los Angeles. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in late March that he has signed some 300 visa terminations, including those of students, as part of a larger Trump administration effort to expel individuals based on political and foreign policy views and criminal records.

ASUCD President Gaius Ilupeju, head of the undergraduate’s student government, told The California Aggie that the ASUCD was coordinating with university administrators to keep students up to date with federal developments.

“We’re just trying to coordinate with [administrators on] how we can best spread the information so that people don’t spread misinformation,” Ilupeju said.

Ilupjeu also said that there will be a town hall on the developments; UC Davis’ Services for International Students quarterly town hall is planned for April 16.

UC updates on federal policy, including weekly briefs, can be found on their website.

This is a developing story. Follow The Aggie for continued updates.

