Staying safe on Picnic Day

Picnic Day, an annual UC Davis tradition that celebrates community and school spirit, is also known by students to be one of the biggest party days of the year. Despite Picnic Day’s long-standing purpose of being an open house day full of family-friendly activities such as parades or animal events, many students associate the day with partying.

Fraternities, organizations and other groups often throw parties throughout the day, spanning from early morning until night.

“I’ve heard of a lot of students getting up at 6 a.m. and ending their day late at night, which can be a lot,” Serineh Ohanian, a third-year managerial economics major, said.

Ethan Wang, a fourth-year human biology major, described how Picnic Day parties can mean a lot to the UC Davis community.

“Attending a competitive, quarter-system college is stressful and demanding,” Wang said. “Picnic Day gives hardworking, studious students a break from the constant grind and offers everyone a reason to celebrate our school.”

Dylan Gianella, a second-year communications major, discussed how Picnic Day events are particularly enjoyable due to their broad reach.

“The parties on Picnic Day are accessible to everyone, which is what makes this day so much fun,” Gianella said. “Everyone is everywhere.”

With the various functions on Picnic Day bringing in large crowds, prioritizing safety is crucial. Along with UC Davis resources such as Safe Ride, which offers free rides around campus to students, the Safe Party initiative, which provides information about partying safety, and various emergency services such as Health 34 or the UC Davis Police Department, organizations also do their best to maintain a safe environment.

“As the vice president of Theta Chi, I can say that we’ve taken many precautions to safely host Picnic Day,” Wang said. “For one, security will be present throughout the entirety of our event to ensure that students who come to the house remain safe for the duration. We also have a pre-approved guest list, so we know exactly who is in our house and at what time. These two security measures — along with specialized wristbands for the event — allow us to control crowds, keep banned substances out of our house and ensure that everyone who attends leaves happy and safe.”

Some organizations also go through training to ensure their members are well-versed in safety precautions.

“We’ve taken many steps to promote responsible behavior not only among partygoers, but also among the brothers of Theta Chi,” Wang said. “Under the guidance of the [Interfraternity Council] (IFC) and our national organization, Theta Chi brothers have participated in various training seminars to prepare for different types of emergencies.”

For this fraternity specifically, members participate in “Sacred Purpose” events, discussing crucial training topics to promote safety among students during celebrations.

“Many of these Sacred Purpose events are hosted by our Vice President of Health and Safety, Colin Eilerman,” Wang said. “Topics include alcohol safety, fire prevention, sexual assault awareness and more. This training ensures that each brother knows how to respond in case of an emergency at an event.”

For partygoers, Gianella recommended staying aware even while having a good time.

“Have fun, but make sure you are being safe and looking out for the people around you,” Gianella said.

Especially when going to multiple parties a day, students recommend taking care of yourself before and throughout the day to have the best time.

“Always make sure to eat consistent meals throughout the day and stay hydrated,” Ohanian said. “Don’t take drinks from anyone, stick with your friends and make sure to watch out for those around you.”

Any big party days like Picnic Day can quickly become dangerous, so proceeding with caution and being careful throughout the events remains critically important. Even though the long day of partying may seem like a lot, Picnic Day student celebrations give students the chance to build school spirit, have a fun time with one another and celebrate the beginning of spring.

