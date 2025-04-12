Three shot following a shooting in Community Park

Approximately midafternoon on Picnic Day, a shooter opened fire near Davis Senior High School

By HANNAH SCHRADER — city@theaggie.org

This afternoon, city of Davis police and first responders were dispatched to North Davis following reports of a shooting. The shooting occurred at Community Park, leaving three people shot during a gathering sponsored by a UC Davis campus organization.

At 3:29 p.m., UC Davis sent an Aggie Alert telling the public to “avoid the area of 14th St/Community Park in the City of Davis due to police activity.” Davis Senior High School (DHS) is currently in session and on lockdown. Additionally, the suspect is still at large, according to police dispatch reports.

Officers are working on clearing the scene, as many attendees are still present in the area. Emergency medical services have responded to the scene, and the victims are being treated for their injuries.

The suspect may still be on scene with a firearm and police are going to evacuate DHS, according to police dispatch.

This is a developing story. Follow The Aggie for continued updates.

