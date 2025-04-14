Senior Send-Off: Nava Regev on making Davis home, preparing for law school and documenting the journey

This spring, fourth-years reflect on their time at UC Davis and share their post-graduate plans

By JALAN TEHRANIFAR

Nava Regev, a fourth-year political science major, is graduating this spring. Born in New York and raised in San Diego, Regev came to UC Davis as a first-year student and has called the campus — and her off-campus home — her own for the past four years.

“I’m really happy I came here,” Regev said. “I chose Davis because the campus is beautiful, and when I visited, everyone was so nice. I couldn’t do a formal tour because of COVID[-19], but my dad and I drove up [and] explored on our own, and I just had a feeling that this was the right place for me.”

Regev knew early on that she wanted to study political science, a passion that stemmed from hands-on experience during high school. She interned for Congressman Mike Levin and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, opportunities that exposed her to the real-world impact of government and public service.

“I did a lot of political internships before college, and they made me realize this is what I want to do with my career,” Regev said. “Political science felt like the best way to build on that foundation and work toward my future goals. I wanted to understand not just how the government works but how I could be a part of making meaningful change in the world.”

Beyond academics, Regev found a deep sense of community at UC Davis. During her first two years, she was an active member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, where she held a leadership role as vice president of finance during her second year. Taking on this executive position at such an early stage in college gave her valuable experience in organization, teamwork and leadership — skills that she knows will benefit her in the legal field.

Outside of Greek life, she also built strong friendships that became the cornerstone of her college experience. One of the most meaningful aspects of her time at Davis was her off-campus house, where she lived for three years after moving out of the dorms.

“My college house will always be special to me,” Regev said. “It’s where I studied, laughed, grew up — it really became my home. I made so many memories there with my friends — the first thing that just popped into my head is the time [when] my roommate and I almost burned down our kitchen. It’s the place that saw me through every stage of my college journey.”

Looking back, Regev said the best thing she got out of college was the friendships she made. While classes and internships helped her grow academically and professionally, it was the people she met along the way who made her time at UC Davis truly unforgettable. She knows that the friendships she formed here will last a lifetime, no matter where life takes her next.

“I’ve met people here that I know I’ll have in my life forever,” Regev said. “College isn’t just about what you learn in the classroom — it’s about the relationships you build and the experiences you share. I feel really lucky to have found such amazing people who have supported me and shaped me into the person I am today.”

The most important lesson she learned, though, came from living on her own and learning how to navigate adulthood without the constant presence of her parents. College was the first time she had full independence, and she embraced the challenge of managing her own responsibilities, making important decisions and figuring out how to balance work, school and her personal life.

“There’s so much growth that happens when you’re responsible for yourself,” Regev said. “College really teaches you how to be independent in a way that nothing else can. You realize that at the end of the day, you are the one in control of your future. It’s scary sometimes, but also really empowering.”

To undergraduate students, her biggest advice is to get involved and document the journey. She encourages new students to step outside of their comfort zones by joining clubs, making new connections and fully immersing themselves in college life. Regev also wishes she had taken more time to capture her experiences along the way.

“Join clubs — it’s the best way to make friends,” Regev said. “And make memories. Take pictures, write things down, start a scrapbook. I wish I had. I’m lucky that one of my best friends is one of those people that film everything, and we can always watch our college memories back. When you leave, the memories are all you have. It’s so easy to get caught up in the stress of school, but the moments that really matter are the ones you’ll want to hold on to. Also, say yes to new things, but also be intentional with your time.”

As she prepares for the next chapter, Regev is taking a gap year to study for the Law School Admission Test and gain legal work experience before applying to law school, which she hopes to attend somewhere close to home. She’s excited for the future but also knows that leaving Davis will be bittersweet.

“Law school has always been the goal, but I want to take my time and be intentional about it,” Regev said. “I’m excited for what’s next, but I’ll always be grateful for my time at Davis. This place shaped me in so many ways, and I know I’ll carry these experiences with me wherever I go. Your college years go by fast, and what you’ll remember most are the people, the laughter [and] the little traditions that become your routine.”

