The city of Davis is now accepting applications for advisory commissions

10 out of the 11 city council commissions are seeking new members

By OLIVIA HOKR — city@theaggie.org

Applications to serve on a city commission are now open for Davis residents ages 18 and older. The following commissions are hiring: Climate and Environmental Justice, Fiscal, Human Relations, Open Space and Habitat, Planning, Police Accountability, Recreation and Park, Senior Citizen, Social Services and Transportation.

Advisory commissions play an important role in the city council process. Commissions are established and directed by the city council and are made up of citizens who can provide input on specific topics from the perspective of a community member.

Public Information Officer Barbara Archer shared further details on the purpose of commissions.

“They provide advice and increase public input and participation in city council decision-making within their scope of responsibility,” Archer said. “Commissions must adhere to city council policies and represent the general interests of the entire city and not specific program areas or specific interest groups. In addition, the planning commission has assigned quasi-judicial duties and may take final actions in certain areas on land-use matters.”

Mayor Bapu Vaitla also shared a statement on the city’s website regarding the significance of commissions.

“We value the expertise and dedication of our commissioners to help improve our Davis community by supporting the efforts and projects of the city council. The input and recommendations provided by commissions are valued,” the website reads. “With the General Plan being updated soon, commissions will take a leading role in community engagement and will help collect feedback from residents on key elements in the plan, such as open space, land use, housing and conservation.”

Advisory commissions are each focused on a specific area. Residents are encouraged to apply to those that align with their expertise or interests. Archer briefly described what it would take to serve on a commission.

“Commissioners are community members who volunteer for public service to help shape the future of Davis,” Archer said. “They should be able to prepare for and attend commission meetings, understand their roles and scopes of responsibility and conduct their actions in an ethical manner.”

The city council has appointed a subcommittee on commissions which will take the lead on processing applications and selecting applicants for interviews. After interviews, applicant recommendations will be forwarded to the full city council for appointment. A majority vote of the council will be required for the appointment of a commission member.

The application is accessible on the city’s website. Applications can be submitted via email or mail sent to the city clerk’s office or the drop box at the city hall. The submission deadline is May 2, 2025, and the city council is tentatively scheduled to review applications in June 2025.

