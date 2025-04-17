Estelle Bakery opens in Davis

Beloved Sacramento-based bakery chain opens storefront in Davis

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

The highly anticipated Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie opened its doors on Tuesday, April 1 at their new storefront at 2710 5th Street, bringing a fresh mix of French-inspired pastries and artisan breads to the local community.

In addition to their new Davis location, Estelle has two other bakery locations in Sacramento. Owner Esther Son, a UC Davis Graduate, has been developing the Davis branch of the bakery since 2022 after purchasing the space from the former Konditorei Austrian Pastry Cafe, which closed earlier that year when the owners retired.

Many local residents were excited about the bakery’s arrival in town, including Sabrina Perez, a local Davis resident who had frequented one of Estelle’s Sacramento locations prior to their Davis opening.

“I heard about Estelle coming to Davis through the Comings and Goings article,” Perez said. “I had previously been to their Arden location and fell in love with the atmosphere and, of course, the pastries. The Davis location is smaller in size, but still comes with their full menu and friendly staff.”

Perez described her favorite order choices and what she recommends first-time visitors to try.

“My go-to order is the ham quiche with a side of fruit and rose latte,” Perez said. “If going, you should definitely try their chocolate almond croissant.”

Anne Norton, a current Davis resident, commented on her experience with Estelle Bakery.

“I used to live in Sacramento, so I’m familiar with Estelle and I had been there once or twice a long time ago,” Norton said. “I heard about the Davis location because I live right down the street, plus I saw the posts about the opening on Facebook and Instagram. I was very excited to finally go there and get some goodies.”

Reflecting on her initial visit to the new Davis location, Norton shared both her excitement and concerns about the experience.

“I’m half German and lived in Europe for several years as a child,” Norton said. “I grew up eating European baked goods and sweets and my mama used to bake those things when we came back to the [United States]. I’ve never really cared for American desserts because they’re mostly too sweet, so I know real European pastries.”

Norton commented on her first time visiting the Davis location, and the few limitations she noticed from her trip.

“My first experience at this location is a mixed bag for me,” Norton said. “I know this is a soft opening schedule but I think they should have planned better for inventory.”

Norton also emphasized the importance of accessibility, pointing out that small changes could make a big difference for people with disabilities. She shared her own experience navigating crowded spaces and expressed hope for greater consideration from both businesses and fellow customers.

“I think they could make better accommodations for handicapped people like me and ask waiting customers to move over so we can see everything,” Norton said.

Though Norton noted some concerns about accessibility and limited food options, she was thoroughly impressed by the quality and flavor of the baked goods she sampled.

“The plus: everything was absolutely delicious,” Norton said. “The croissants were light and fluffy, yet buttery without being greasy. The bear claw had the real almond filling and wasn’t too sweet and the rose raspberry macarons were absolutely to die for.”

Moving forward, Norton shared her hopes for future visits and how she plans to approach them.

“As far as future visits, I’m going to wait until the rush of people dies down and go back when it’s not so busy and they have more of a selection to choose from,” Norton said. “But definitely a repeat.”

Soft opening hours for April are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Beginning May 1, the bakery will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The menu during the soft opening will reflect those of the Sacramento locations, with a slightly limited selection of hot foods. Estelle offers a range of breakfast and lunch options with a French twist, including French toast, soups, quiches, salads and sandwiches. The bakery is best known for its pastries and desserts, featuring croissants, cronuts (croissant-donut hybrids), Danish, scones, muffins, bear claws and brioche donuts available on Fridays. There is also a selection of French baguettes, sourdough breads, macarons, tarts, mousses and cakes.

Among the featured items is the Mont Blanc tart, a staff favorite promoted on Estelle’s Instagram page.

As Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie continues its soft opening in Davis, the community can look forward to a full menu rollout and extended hours beginning in May. With its blend of European-inspired pastries, artisan breads and more, Estelle brings a new option to the area, and is already making an impression on longtime customers and new visitors alike. If early feedback is any indication, the bakery is poised to become a popular staple in the Davis food scene.

