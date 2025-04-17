Students learn and relax in the UC Davis Botanical Conservatory

The “living museum of botanical wonders” is an important space for students on campus

The Botanical Conservatory is one of the hidden gems on UC Davis campus. As Marlene Simon, the conservatory’s curator, recounted, people are often surprised to discover it.

“Just the other day, a retired professor stopped by and said, ‘I worked on campus right here in Kerr Hall for 30 years and didn’t know this place existed,’” Simon said.

The conservatory, which is located in the greenhouses just north of Storer Hall, began in 1959 as a collection of Coleus, a colorful foliage plant. In 1998, when Simon was studying environmental horticulture at UC Davis, her class visited the greenhouses.

“I walked through the doors and just went: ‘Wow,’” Simon said. “There used to be Wednesday volunteer nights, so I did those, and then my last quarter here I did an internship — which we still provide — and I thought if I was ever back in Davis, I wanted to work there.”

Today, the Botanical Conservatory is home to nearly 4,000 different species of plants, including many of which are critically endangered.

“It’s housing important genetics that, sadly between habitat destruction and global warming, are being wiped out,” Simon said.

Alongside preserving plant genetic diversity, the conservatory is an important hub of education. It provides plants for classes, and classes — ranging from kindergarten to post-graduation — visit the greenhouses on field trips.

“Our primary mission is teaching,” Simon said.

The conservatory has been a beneficial resource for more than just students studying plant science. Art, writing and photography classes often use the plants as sources of inspiration. Simon shared that two artists recently borrowed some of the plants as part of an immersive theatrical play.

The space also often serves as a place for students on campus to relax, Sarah Lee, a second-year managerial economics major, said.

“It’s right on campus, so it’s easy to stop by in the middle of a long day of studying,” Lee said. “Being surrounded by plants and nature is really calming.”

Ashley Wong, a third-year psychology major, emphasized the soothing effect of nature.

“College students especially spend a lot of time on their laptops,” Wong said. “The botanical conservatory is the perfect place to step away from that and focus on the natural world for a little bit. It takes your mind off of school.”

Students can stop by from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can participate in the internship program or check their website for volunteering hours.

Many students choose to visit the greenhouses during Picnic Day. This year, during Picnic Day, the conservatory will showcase the Victoria Amazonica, one of the largest water lilies, on display.

Additionally, on Saturday, April 19, the conservatory will be hosting a plant sale in its parking lot. Those interested in buying plants can stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and purchase plants with cash or check.

From housing endangered plants, providing educational resources to bringing joy to students on campus, the Botanical Conservatory is more than just a collection of plants. Students who wish to remain up to date with their events can follow the conservatory on Instagram, @ucdavisbotanicalconservatory.

