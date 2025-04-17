Trump’s deportation of U.S. citizens and undocumented residents alike is fascist

It has become abundantly clear that these deportation efforts’ true aim is to ethnically cleanse Latino communities and restrict freedom of speech

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

As the year continues on, it feels like not a day goes by where headlines aren’t filled with new instances of people being wrongfully deported. The Trump administration has made it clear that their ongoing actions do not reflect concerns for United States citizens and their security — this is blatant ethnic cleansing. Free speech has been completely redefined according to the new presidential ticket, and we are entering yet another scary and uncertain reality that defies the boundaries of law and order.

29-year-old El Salvadorian Kilmar Ábrego García has been living under protected legal status in the U.S. since 2019. The Trump administration conceded that the deportation was an “administrative error,” yet has done nothing to help bring him back — claiming that they are not responsible for Ábrego García’s repatriation. On March 15, he was detained and questioned by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers regarding alleged gang affiliation.

19-year-old Venezuelan Merwil Gutiérrez, in addition to 237 Venezuelans, was targeted by ICE and deported to El Salvador on Feb. 24. Wilmer Gutiérrez, Merwil’s father, reported that his son was apprehended at their Bronx apartment building along with two other young men.

“The officers grabbed him and two other boys right at the entrance to our building,” Wilmer said in an interview with Documented on Newsweek. “One said, ‘No, he’s not the one,’ like they were looking for someone else. But the other said, ‘Take him anyway.’”

These are merely two examples of a deeply concerning national trend. These people are being wrongfully deported without due process, oftentimes with no proof whatsoever that they are deserving of legal repercussions. This pattern is deplorable, unconstitutional and incredibly contrary to the morals upon which this country is supposed to stand.

ICE officers have also begun apprehending individuals while completely concealing their identities and wearing face coverings. These efforts are reflective of a broader precedent being set by the Trump administration: ignoring due process and constitutional rights across the board, letting the nation know that no one is safe.

“[Gutiérrez’s] family and attorneys say he has no criminal record, no gang affiliations and ‘not even a tattoo,’ which authorities often use to profile alleged gang members,” the Newsweek article reads.

Gutiérrez is now being held at the Counter-Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT) mega-prison in El Salvador, which is known for its inhumane treatment, along with providing no visitation, education or recreational amenities. The facility is also notorious for housing alleged Venezuelan gang members who are a part of the Tren de Aragua gang, where now, hundreds of immigrants are being transferred. The CECOT has been a recent tool of the Trump administration’s efforts to expedite immigration processes. However, the morality of these motions is not up for question — sending immigrants to a cruel prison in a country they are not even from is the mark of an authoritarian regime.

Trump has reportedly even begun calling for U.S. citizens to be deported to El Salvador, referring to “homegrown criminals” that are “absolute monsters” — Trump plans to follow through with this idea if and when his administration deems it legal. Most recently, a Mexican U.S. citizen was detained by ICE in Florida, even after a judge verified his birth certificate’s authenticity.

This unconstitutional ruling is evidence that the Trump administration is targeting Latinos regardless of their citizenship status. As these instances continue, the Trump administration is deporting anyone who they can in an effort to cleanse the United States of “criminals.”

These deportations have also recently included international students who have engaged in protests for the pro-Palestine movement. Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi, a legal permanent United States resident who has held a green card since 2015, helped spearhead pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University. Mahdawi was told he was going to be interviewed about finalizing his U.S. citizenship, but was instead detained by ICE at a Vermont immigration office on April 14.

“This is immoral, inhumane, and illegal,” a statement from Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Peter Welch and Representative Becca Balint said. “Mr. Mahdawi, a legal resident of the United States, must be afforded due process under the law and immediately released from detention.”

This is one of many examples of students who are engaging in free speech and are being deported for speaking up against atrocities. Other students include Turkish graduate student Rumeysa Öztürk, who was detained by ICE on the street, Mahmoud Khalil, who was the first of these arrests despite being a permanent legal resident, and Columbia University Ph.D. student Ranjani Srinivasan, whose visa was revoked after she was accused of being a “terrorist sympathizer” with no evidence.

The actions that have been taking place are unacceptable, and the administration’s continual lack of due process is wholly unconstitutional. These students are doing nothing beyond expressing their views freely through peaceful protest and the written word, rights that should never be revoked from university students — or from anyone.

The Editorial Board condemns these ongoing deportations and encourages you to educate yourself on your rights and the rights of others; It has become abundantly clear that civil liberties are being thoroughly restricted, with deportations and unjustified arrests becoming increasingly normalized.

We implore you not to become apathetic to these headlines, even if they continue to grow more frequent. While this is a national issue, its impacts spread to the local level. As of the time of publication, 12 known UC Davis students and recent graduates have had their visas revoked. This is proof that the Trump administration’s actions are not just restricted to the national stage: it is happening to those around you, from your friends to classmates to neighbors.

The fast-paced nature of the news cycle can make it difficult to keep up with the changes happening in our current legal system, but this is even more of an incentive to stay on top of what is changing in our country — even if it doesn’t directly affect you, yet.

Written by: The Editorial Board