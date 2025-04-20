Sacramento hosts ‘Hands Off!’ protest

Thousands rally at the California State Capitol for nationwide protest against the Trump administration

By KATYA OKS — city@theaggie.org

As part of a series of protests taking place across the nation, Sacramento hosted a “Hands Off!” protest as part of a nationwide mobilization on April 5, 2025. Over 1,400 protests were held across all 50 states.

The national “Hands Off!” protests mobilize to fight against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for their work in: “dismantling Social Security and Medicare”; “handing trillions to billionaires”; gutting protections for working people”; and “assaulting our communities and our rights,” according to their website.

“Hands Off!” described what they call a “national crisis.”

“Our democracy, our livelihoods, and our rights are all on the line as Trump and Musk execute their illegal takeover,” the website reads.

The Sacramento “Hands Off!” protest was held at the Capitol building, where thousands of people attended the mobilization. The protest was facilitated by the Sacramento chapter of the 50501 movement, which calls for non-violent, nationwide mobilization movements.

“The first #50501 protests were a decentralized rapid response to the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies,” the 50501 movement’s website reads. “The idea [is] 50 protests in 50 states on 1 day.”

50501’s description of the movement focuses on the working class of the United States.

“Our movement shows the world that the American working class will not sit idly by as plutocrats rip apart their democratic institutions and civil liberties while undermining the rule of law,” the website reads.

Alyssa Gatti, a third-year sociology and political science double major, is one of the volunteers on the media team of the 50501 movement. Gatti explained how she became involved with the organization as a peacekeeper for an earlier protest due to her passion for activism, later becoming part of the core group of the Sacramento chapter.

“I have always been passionate about defending human rights and caring for others, seeing our community as our family,” Gatti said. “The biggest concern regarding the government and the state of politics would be the executive overreach, the criminalization of human lives and the defiance of the Constitution.”

Gatti also stated the importance of the greater UC Davis community getting involved in protests, advising students to use their voice in issues they are passionate about.

“I feel so much fulfillment from being involved with this cause and being able to work towards something bigger than myself,” Gatti said. “I would advise anyone to get involved with us.”

Aside from community members attending, the 50501 movement hosted speakers at the mobilization event.

Harue, a member and organizer of Indivisible Sacramento, who wishes to leave her last name anonymous, spoke at the protest about her mission as part of Indivisible.

“Indivisible empowers everyday people to take action and make their elected officials stand up for their voters and democracy,” Harue said.

Harue mentioned Senator Cory Booker’s marathon speech, in which Booker denounced and protested against the Trump administration for “25 hours and 5 minutes,” breaking “the record for longest individual floor speech ever delivered.” She emphasized the role of constituents in making said speech happen.

“Why do you think Cory Booker did this?” Harue said. “Because he was pressured by his constituents to just do something.”

Maggy Krell, an assemblywoman representing California’s 6th Assembly district, also spoke at the protest. Krell expressed the importance of politicians upholding and defending the Constitution.

“Donald Trump and I have something in common […] we both took that oath, and we raised our hands and we swore to defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States,” Krell said. “Instead, he’s firing tens of thousands of veterans who fought for that Constitution. He’s targeting immigrants who belong here, under the Constitution. He’s deporting people who have due process rights under this Constitution.”

A Sacramento State University student organizer for Students for Justice in Palestine, who wishes to remain anonymous, reminded the audience in her speech at the protest of the importance of not only recognizing the humanity of Palestinians but continuing to fight for their justice and livelihood.

“We are not just names; We are dreams, futures, stories which are stolen from us,” the student organizer said. “Being Palestinian is not just a nationality, it is an act of resistance.”

Jinnae Looney, the executive director for the MikeB Foundation, talked about the importance of recognizing that the Trump administration’s actions are a result of American systems of oppression that have always existed.

“This system has always been dangerous,” Looney said. “This is not just one political moment or a moment in history, […] it is now just visible to everybody.”

Mai Vang, a community organizer and city council member for South Sacramento, discussed at the protest the importance of defining the current period as one where the community comes together to transform American society as opposed to a period of hopelessness. She encouraged protest attendees to think about the legacy they want to leave behind, urging them to continue to “rise up and fight back.”

“Today, tomorrow, every one of us has an opportunity and power to decide what kind of legacy we want to leave behind,” Vang said. “What mark do you want to make in your family, in your world, in your community? And I have to tell you, you are leaving a legacy today by showing up.”

Camille Adams, a queer artist and advocate, reiterated the message above at the protest.

“Our joy is resistance, our solidarity is strength and our vision for a better world is still possible, but only if we keep showing up like you have today,” Adams said.

Many in the audience cheered and chanted in agreement throughout each speaker’s speeches. Attendees carried posters with messages such as “Restore American Values,” “Respect the Rule of Law,” “Dump Trump,” “Educate, Don’t Defund” and many more statements calling out “the coup” and “oligarchy” taking place within the Trump administration.

The 50501 movement’s next event will take place on April 19 at the California State Capitol in Sacramento. More information can be found on the 50501 movement’s website.

