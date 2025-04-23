2025 Spring Elections: Meet the Candidates

Meet the students running to serve the UC Davis community

By AALIYAH ESPAÑOL-RIVAS — campus@theaggie.org

This ASUCD spring election cycle, there are two executive tickets, 12 candidates running for Senate, three for international student representative, three for transfer student representative, two for external affairs vice president and one for student advocate. Elections will be open from Monday, April 21 at 8 a.m. to Friday, April 25 at 8 p.m. Students can vote online at elections.ucdavis.edu.

Executive Ticket:

Amrita Julka and Dhilena Wickramasinghe (Bitches slate)

Amrita Julka:

Second-year political science and human development double major

Julka is running for ASUCD President alongside fellow Senator Dhilena Wickramasinghe. Julka is running with the Bitches slate, recognizing the marginalized communities on campus and the backlash they face to make their voices heard. The slate aims to give power to those silenced. Her priorities are safety, equity and transparency, which she aims to fulfill through the protection of students with legal resources and providing access to basic needs. As a senator, Julka believes there needs to be an expansion for gender and sexuality within the student population and basic needs. She plans on developing a stronger sexual assault prevention program, a comprehensive Harassment and Discrimination Assistance Prevention Program reform, increasing accessibility to free sexual health and menstrual products across campus and reworking the ASUCD budget website. Julka promises to unapologetically advocate for what is right regardless of any pushback from university administration.

“We are here to wholeheartedly support students and support what they want. We will never shy away from doing so.”

Dhilena Wickramasinghe:

Third-year sociology major

Wickramasinghe is running for ASUCD Internal Vice President (IVP) with the Bitches slate alongside Julka. Wickramsinghe currently serves as an ASUCD Senator and has advocated for marginalized communities while pushing for ethical spending and transparency within ASUCD. She aims to do this by reworking the ASUCD’s budget website, breaking down line by line where money is going to and offering students a sense of accountability regarding their student fees. She previously served as the pro tempore, presiding over Senate meetings and communicating regularly with the chancellor and vice chancellor. She was also a DJ for KDVS, worked at the Coffee House and has served as an ASUCD committee member, giving her a diverse perspective of the internal units of the ASUCD. Wickramasinghe wants to emphasize that student elected officials represent the interests of the students, with or without administration collaboration.

“These are elected positions by students, so we are here to represent student voices and their interests, not the [administration’s] interests.”

Aaminah Mohammad and Nanki Kaur (Unite slate)

Aaminah Mohammad:

Third-year international relations and biopsychology double major

Mohammad is running for ASUCD President, alongside current ASUCD Senator Nanki Kaur on the Unite slate. She currently serves as the IVP, spearheading different initiatives to improve student life, reforming hiring practices and ASUCD award funding programs. She believes that it is the ASUCD’s No. 1 priority to bridge any gaps between campus resources and what students need. Throughout her term, she has identified three things that have been overlooked: connecting underrepresented students to campus resources, expanding and improving basic needs and expanding student engagement. She hopes to reach these goals while continuing to advocate projects she started this academic year. These include continuing programs like Aggie Aid, the satellite pantries and emergency housing taskers. In addition, she wants to work on installing nap pods on campus and ensuring menstrual products are consistently stocked. Lastly, she plans on creating an intake program with a community clinic for students who are uninsured or undocumented, along with a health equity fund.

“I have a good understanding of how ASUCD works and what platforms are actually feasible and what can actually be done. Everything we’re running on is realistic and things we can actually accomplish and deliver.”

Nanki Kaur:

Third-year biomedical engineering major

Kaur is running for IVP, alongside current officeholder Aaminah Mohammad under the Unite slate. Kaur currently serves as an ASUCD Senator and hopes to provide outreach to students and registered student organizations (RSOs) to provide them with ASUCD resources. She believes her involvement in the Senate will provide valuable perspective as an IVP, ensuring transparent and consistent communication. She aims to expand and reimagine study spaces, adding murals and wellness resources. In addition, she hopes to bring together STEM students and the ASUCD. Kaur is a member of many RSOs at UC Davis and hopes to bring those perspectives to the table.

“I can bring both the perspective of a Senator and the perspectives from my community involvement to the IVP role. I bring a diverse perspective to this role and know what it takes to manage the Senate efficiently to serve students.”

International Student Representative (ISR):

Robi Castaneda (Bitches slate):

Third-year political science and music double major

Castaneda is running with the Bitches slate because his priorities align with the campaign’s focus on safety, equity and transparency. Castaneda hopes to expand immigration law services for international students, as well as to create a micro loan program for those who may need help paying for visa processing fees or other paperwork, in addition to funds for legal consultations. Castaneda also plans on creating an emergency legal task force to provide a strong response team to any student facing sudden legal challenges given recent political developments. Castaneda currently serves as an external affairs commissioner, working to expand resources with the Know Your Rights initiative. He hopes to also increase communication with the Academic Affairs Commission to figure out a policy regarding the usage of language-translating websites being flagged as plagiarism. Moreover, he seeks to have “language hours” where native speakers and second-generation students can converse in a specified language to teach one another.

“The last thing international students should have to worry about is the ability to continue their studies. My priority is to ensure students can pursue an education without fear of repercussions.”

Alparslan Ege Erdogan (Empoderar slate):

Second-year aerospace engineering major

Erdogan is running with the Empoderar slate, because he wants to fight to bring forth transparency and accountability to the Office of the ISR and ASUCD. Erdogan served as exhibits director for Picnic Day 2025, gaining experience organizing events and collaborating with others. He aspires to support international students in multiple ways, including: representation for international students at university Cost of Attendance meetings, an airport shuttle during finals week, ASUCD international student scholarships and a 24/7 international student hotline. He aims to do this while maintaining clear communication with international students to find out what issues they face to create solutions.

“I will be bringing engineering solutions to the problems international students face, with real agendas and doable promises. We’re not promising tomorrow, we’re promising today.”

Darab Moazzam (Unite slate):

Second-year computer science major

Moazzam is running with the Unite slate because he shares its common values, focused on connecting students with necessary resources. Moazzam lived around the world growing up, moving with his father who served in the United Nations, and remains committed to considering international perspectives. He seeks to create a stronger, inclusive and more accessible campus for international students. Moazzam aims to do this by directly speaking to students about their struggles through office hours and creating follow-up seminars for first-years to tackle issues that may arise within one’s first year on campus. He aims to advocate for international students securing the support they need to succeed.

“I want to be able to connect with each individual international student to learn what issues they face so I can connect them to the resources they need. Every experience is unique.”

Transfer Student Representative (TSR):

Saihaj Kang (Bitches slate):

Third-year political science major

Kang is running with the Bitches slate because it acknowledges the extra mile women of color have to go through to be heard and seeks to help lift the barriers underrepresented communities face on campus. She decided to run after her experience as a third-year transfer student, afraid to ask for help since she was older and scared to admit that she was confused. To combat this, she hopes to ease the transfer student experience through pre-existing ASUCD programs. She plans on doing this through implementing additional transfer advising, emphasizing the accessibility of resources and pushing for more academic and social events. Kang previously served as a senator and school delegate at her community college and hopes to collaborate with transfer students at UC Davis.

“It’s easy to fall behind academically and socially as a transfer student, so making sure there is an easier transition into the Davis environment is crucial to make [them] feel like they belong.”

Imani Nur (Unite slate):

Third-year political science and English double major

Nur is running with the Unite slate because of its diverse backgrounds and their goal of connecting with RSOs. She aims to ease the overwhelming rush for transfer students, providing basic needs and other help for transfer students to build a stronger community. Nur was previously involved in the Muslim Student Association and a pre-law society at her community college, driving her to become more involved in student government. She understands how stressful it is for transfer students to attend larger institutions and wants to aid in this transition to solidify a foundation for students to feel less alienated in their journey at UC Davis.

“I just want to create and make connections with as many people as I can, finding the similarities between all of us as students, both transfers and non-transfers to unite us together.”

Kelly Zamudio (Empoderar slate):

Third-year political science public service and sociology double major

Zamudio is running with the Empoderar slate because she believes in the need for representation of Latinx and Hispanic students within the ASUCD. As a first-generation transfer student, she understands how difficult it is for others like her to integrate into the UC Davis community. At her community college, she was the vice president of student life. To support students on their path, she aims to help in three ways: community development, professional and academic growth and personal wellness. She plans on creating inclusive spaces for transfer students through events and collaboration with RSOs. To foster professional and academic growth, she wants to offer workshops to help students get involved with research, apply for graduate school and learn to connect professors. She also hopes to create a program that will give transfer students the opportunity to graduate with honors and expand counseling services. Additionally, she also wants to ensure there is transfer student representation on every ASUCD commission to ensure their perspectives are represented.

“I want to focus on all the students that are labeled non-traditional and really break that stigma to emphasize that we are all UC Davis students, and all our journeys matter.”

External Affairs Vice President:

Zack Dollins (Independent):

First-year political science major

Dollins currently serves as an ASUCD Senator, having been elected in fall 2024, but seeks to be an advocate on a broader scale through the UC Student Association (UCSA). He hopes to advocate for state and federal policies that currently affect the lives of students on campus. He plans to fight for the freedom of speech for all students, wants to increase affordable housing for students and advocate for the environment. During his time as a senator, he has sponsored increasing funding for The Pantry by $7,000, a textbook donation drive and is currently working on multiple projects. He seeks to provide prepaid laundry cards for students in need and a resolution that asks the administration to support and fund the Botanical Conservatory. Dollins is also the founder of the Kindness Collective Club, an organization devoted to service and inspiring compassion. He hopes to start a chapter of the club next year at Davis and aspires to expand it into a non-profit. Dollins wants to fight for the rights of all people, especially those who are facing political peril and persecution.

“I seek to be an advocate and fight back against the attacks on democracy. I have a background of service and a deep devotion to fight for justice, and the rights of all people.”

Janani Sundaram (Bitches slate):

Third-year political science — public service major

Sundaram previously served as the head of staff for the Office of the EAVP and currently serves as its organizing director. She chose to run with the Bitches slate because she resonates with the slate’s belief in transparency, equity and safety for students given the current political state of the country. She hopes to increase transparency for students and inform them of their rights as students at a campus, University of California system and national level. Additionally, she has also coordinated five UCSA campaigns and was recently nominated for the interim governance council for the United States Student Association. She aims to uplift every student voice and help others understand the struggles underrepresented, marginalized and undocumented students face by directly reaching out to RSOs and creating legislation to guarantee their concerns are addressed and their rights are protected. She also aims to expand immigration, undocumented and international resources for students. Sundaram’s platform emphasizes the importance of empathy during these difficult times, pushing for students to be more mindful of those around them and the hidden battles one may face.

“I want to protect students when they speak their voice by creating safe and accessible places, ensuring they know they are protected on this campus by myself and the rest of ASUCD.”

Student Advocate:

Inbar Schwartz (Independent):

Third-year international relations and economics double major

Schwartz has worked for the Student Advocate Office (SAO) for two years as a case advisor and head of staff, and she currently serves as the vice student advocate. She hopes to defend student rights and advise students through the Office of Student Support and Judicial Affairs process. She aims to do this through: establishing a clear Artificial Intelligence guideline with professors and department heads, reaching out to RSOs and on-campus resources to defend first amendment rights for first-generation, international and undocumented students and centralizing advising information. Previously, Schwartz also served as a commissioner for the Ethnic and Cultural Affairs Commission in the academic year 2023-24, hosting events on cultural appropriation and food product development. She wants to emphasize to students that they are always welcome to reach out to the SAO if they have any questions or concerns.

“I think I’ve gotten to see the SAO office from all sides and have a lot of institutional knowledge to pass on and retain within the office. I encourage all students to utilize our services as much as possible. We’re here for you.”

Senate:

Tianneh G. Bonardi (Empoderar slate):

Second-year political science and sociology double major

Bonardi is running on the Empoderar slate because she wants to empower students through representation to help them accomplish their goals in college. Bonardi previously served as an interim senator in fall quarter 2024 and was motivated to run for Senate after feeling underrepresented on the table. She seeks to build a strong UC Davis community through highlighting different cultures on campus, creating a comfortable professional environment between students and professors and providing students with weekly updates on Senate matters.

Bonardi also serves as the social chair for Danzantes del Alma (DDA), UC Davis’ student folklorico dance troupe and is a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She believes students should be aware of and take part in the conversations pertaining to decisions and projects senators carry out.

“You can’t decide or assume what students need. You simply have to ask, ‘What do you need or what are you working on so I can help you?’ That’s what I want to ask every student and RSOs that I can, so ASUCD and myself can help them.”

Luis Leonardo Garcia (Empoderar slate):

Second-year political science and communication double major



Garcia said he is running with the Empoderar slate because it seeks to change the lack of Latinx and Hispanic representation on the Senate table. Garcia emphasized the fact that UC Davis is an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), meaning 25% of the student population is Hispanic. Garcia previously served as an interim senator in fall quarter 2024, teaching him how ASUCD functioned and held events, workshops and panels, becoming the first senator to host an event this academic year, despite only holding the position for 10 weeks. In addition, Garcia is a part of the Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (MEChA) club, Puente Club and works at the Early Academic Outreach Program. His campaign goals are: strengthening UC Davis culture across all student groups, transparency and accountability for ASUCD and increased professional development events for students. Garcia hopes that through his work, students feel supported by ASUCD and empowered for life after college.

“We are running on ‘your future, our focus’ because we care. We want students to graduate knowing that they did everything they could do on campus and off campus by providing the resources and community they need to succeed.”

Harshpartap Dhillon (Unite slate):

First-year biological sciences major

Dhillon is running on the Unite slate because of the diverse perspectives and backgrounds it offers. He was inspired to run after helping current ASUCD Senator Nanki Kaur during her fall 2024 campaign and hopes to utilize the pre-existing resources ASUCD offers while also promoting them more to students. His three goals include: empowering marginalized communities on campus, making students aware of their rights and increasing affordability and food security for all students. This primarily includes expanding the Donations for Citations program by redirecting the donations to dorm community advisors to give to students facing food insecurity. Dhillon’s focus builds upon the structures ASUCD has built for students, while taking student feedback for what more can be done.

“It’s about strengthening what’s already here. It’s about connecting the dots in our existing ASUCD structures to solve problems and making the most out of what we have.”

Pattarin Khajornchaikul (Unite slate):

First-year economics and theatre and dance double major

Khajornchaikul is running with the Unite slate because she wants to organize with the student body to create action. Her platform emphasizes the importance of basic needs, such as food, housing, transportation and, most crucially, labor. Khajornchaikul currently serves as ASUCD Associate Vice President for Internal Communications, filling out and processing many of the hiring paperwork for ASUCD workers, a system which she hopes to improve to avoid backlogging student employees. Beyond the hiring process, she hopes to outreach with RSOs to provide wellness grants and support. Additionally, she hopes to connect students and RSOs with more mental health resources on campus by bridging the gap between the Senate and students. Since the age of 13, Khajornchaikul has organized teams, events and resources as an organizing director for March for Our Lives, a youth-led movement to end gun violence.

“I want to make sure that [ASUCD] outreach isn’t telling students, ‘Hey come up to the third floor if you want to connect with ASUCD,’ but actually go out to the Quad and emphasize these underutilized resources, meeting students halfway.”

Aubri Lee (Risers slate):

Second-year environmental engineering major

Lee is running with the Risers slate because she wants to help uplift communities on campus. She cited her desire to run for Senate after noticing a lack of STEM and student athlete representation on the table; She is a member of the UC Davis varsity rowing team. She hopes to provide grants for student dues for club sports and working with the STEM committee to host practice exam events for the Law School Admission Test and Medical College Admission Test. She also currently serves as an external affairs commissioner where she has collaborated with fellow candidate and Risers running mate Phoenix List to push for the use of Aggie Cash in Downtown Davis and an alumni mentorship event for international students. She also hopes to continue Davis’ reputation of being a sustainable campus by making sure that companies and corporations the UC Davis campus supports are environmentally friendly. Lee hopes to help undergraduates of all backgrounds, ready to listen to and understand the issues students are facing to find solutions.

“I’m here for the students. I am ready to talk to students one-on-one to directly make myself available because that’s what I’m here for.”

Phoenix List (Risers slate):

Third-year international relations and philosophy double major

List is running with the Risers slate because he wants to work to “help the school rise up.” List currently serves as an external affairs commissioner, alongside running mate Aubri Lee, and has worked on expanding Aggie Cash in Downtown Davis and distributing flashlights for assault prevention. He is also working with Unitrans to create more bus routes and on a mentorship program for international students. His main goal is to support clubs and underrepresented communities on campus through providing more financial and promotional aid. List also serves as the vice president of his fraternity, Chi Phi, and also seeks to bridge the communication gap between ASUCD and Greek life organizations.

“Clubs are an integral part of this campus and I want to promote and support all groups and organizations.”

Siena Dill-Cruz (Bitches slate):

Second-year political science and cinema and digital media double major

Dill-Cruz is running with the Bitches slate because it is female-focused. Dill-Cruz currently serves on the Internal Affairs Commission, reviewing budgets and legislation before it is passed to the Senate table, and is an assistant director for Aggie Studios. Her platform is built upon three pillars: sustainability, student club funding and career resources for students. For sustainability, her goal is to host quarterly Arboretum and Putah Creek clean-ups, campuswide clothing swaps and panels for guest speakers to discuss the importance of sustainable fashion. As for student club funding, she aims to host workshops to teach students how to apply for funding and offer other support to RSOs on campus. Lastly, she hopes to amplify the pre-existing career resources at the Career Center and offer more workshops.

“I want to uplift the student voice and make the resources known to them. There are so many resources within ASUCD for students and we need to be transparent and advertise what we do for them.”

Jaliah Payne (Bitches slate):

Second-year African American studies and political science double major

Payne is running with the Bitches slate because she agrees with the slate’s emphasis on safety, equity and transparency. Payne cited her motivation to run after working under current ASUCD Senator Wickramasinghe and recognizing the lack of African American representation on campus. She aims to reform discrimination and harassment services on campus to better serve students. Additionally, she seeks to highlight minority and marginalized groups through advocacy within the ASUCD, while providing them with additional professional and financial resources. Payne hopes to increase ASUCD transparency of Senate meetings and allow students full access to the ASCUD budget. Moreover, Payne seeks to expand mental health resources by hiring more counselors to decrease wait times for appointments and host wellness events.

“I want to have a very inclusive and diverse campus, and I feel like currently ASUCD does not represent everyone that is on our campus. It should. I want to fight for that representation.”

Hilda Cabello-Garcia (Independent):

First-year political science — public service major

Cabello-Garcia hopes to increase resource accessibility through the expansion of The Pantry and Aggie Eats, housing resources and mental health programs. Cabello-Garcia currently serves as a volunteer at Aggie House, a transitional housing shelter, training other volunteers to ensure residents are comfortable. She was previously involved with California Public Interest Research Group, specifically helping with their affordable books campaign. She aims to serve students in two aspects: wellness and professional development. Additionally, she wants to help undocumented students feel safe on campus and work closely to ensure first-generation students are supported. Cabello-Garcia has previous experience in advocacy, organizing through the Little Manila Rising organization and serving as a district intern for Josh Harder in Stockton.

“I believe it is the job of the senator to go to the students, to show up to their clubs, talk with their leadership and attend meetings to learn about the issues they are facing. Senators should not wait for the students to come to them, but go to the students and be present during their conversations.”

Aria Jalan (Independent):

Third-year computer science and science technology double major

Jalan’s platform focuses on safety and community engagement. For safety, she hopes to work with Unitrans to extend bus line times to accommodate students who have labs and student organization commitments in the evening. Additionally, she seeks to increase the Safe Ride budgets to hire more drivers and decrease wait times by half. Bridging safety and RSOs together, Jalan’s wants to enforce sexual assault prevention and hazing trainings for RSOs that have more than 60 registered members. As for community engagement, she hopes to create grants for RSOs with less than 30 registered members to help them grow and throw larger events to reach more audiences. Jalan previously served as the vice president of communications for Girls Who Code, public relations chair for moot court and is the current vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Jalan hopes to bring forth more student engagement in ASUCD, informing students what ASUCD offers to support them.

“My involvement in the UC Davis community has exposed me to the shortcomings that I can bring my perspective to ASUCD. I want to address the problems students are facing that no one is acknowledging.”

Ryan Kan (Independent):

Second-year political science and economics double major

Kan’s goals focus on three platforms: affordability, transparency and security. He aims to introduce a quarterly parking pass system to combat the price for on-campus parking and make printing free across campus. Kan also wants to obtain more student feedback on how ASUCD can better serve students through quarterly surveys where students can give input on how they think the budget can be spent. Kan’s security priority is to introduce a bike lock rental program to increase equitable access and combat the high prices of bike locks. He has previously served as an eagle scout, works at Latitude Restaurant and is a member of Phi Alpha Delta, the pre-law fraternity.

“Giving students a voice in the Senate is the most important thing, because having some representation is more important than having no representation at all.”

Caleb Swaby-Pierce (Independent):

First-year economics major

Swaby-Pierce’s platform is to increase the publicity of clubs and organizations on campus. He aims to utilize ASUCD media to inform students about organizations they can join to foster a stronger sense of community on campus. He also aims to establish a second student involvement fair every quarter to help students build awareness of the various clubs UC Davis has to offer. Additionally, Swaby-Pierce aims to protect the UC Davis Botanical Conservatory, which has recently been threatened to close due to budget cuts. He is also a member of the Student Transition and Retention program at Davis, which serves first-generation college students.

“I want to be out there and represent all students. We’re all navigating college and I want to make sure we have access to resources and know what these resources can do to help us.”

