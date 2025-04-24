Best ASUCD Unit: Unitrans

Unitrans fosters a sense of community at UC Davis

By ALLISON KELEHER — adkeleher@ucdavis.edu

Unitrans has been awarded the title of Best ASUCD Unit once again. This ASUCD unit tasks itself with the transportation of thousands of undergraduates to and from campus and around the city of Davis. With two major bus terminals on campus, the Silo and the Memorial Union, Unitrans offers several routes at each location for students to choose for their ride home.

Unitrans is largely utilized by undergraduate students, since it offers convenient transportation to campus without the stress of weather conditions or payment for parking.

Diana Vazquez, a fourth-year geology major, has used Unitrans as her primary mode of transportation throughout her undergraduate career. Vazquez emphasized the easy access and reliability of the routes to get her to campus as reasons for her decision to ride Unitrans buses. Additionally, she noted that Unitrans is “always increasing stops and improving.”

When Vazquez started at UC Davis in fall 2021, the campus was bouncing back from COVID-19. Unitrans was no exception to this, facing a driver shortage and disruptions. However, over the past few years, Unitrans has been able to increase their drivers and improve their processes, which students like Vazquez have benefited from.

The growth of Unitrans since COVID-19 is largely due to its student staff, who make up the majority of the Unitrans workers. This job opportunity provides a premium pay to students who are willing to take on roles, including driving. Without the hard work from these student drivers and the rest of the managing staff, Unitrans wouldn’t be able to provide quality service to UC Davis students. These reliable students work early mornings, late nights and even on holidays to ensure that there is transportation available for the UC Davis student body.

Though the buses are open to any member of the community, Unitrans is run by students and for students. This dynamic has created a sense of community around this particular ASUCD unit. Drivers can regularly be seen gathered outside of their buses before departure, engaging in conversation with one another. Then, once a departure time comes around, they will scatter to their respective buses, only to meet back at the bus stop later. Meanwhile, on the buses, UC Davis students run into friends and have the opportunity to chat until their stop.

Ultimately, Unitrans provides all students with a safe way to get home and an opportunity to snag a ride across the city of Davis for free (with their student ID card). The unit’s work culture and dedicated employees prove, without a doubt, why Unitrans was voted as the Best ASUCD Unit.

