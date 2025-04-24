Best Restaurant: Guads Tacos & Beer

Guads Tacos & Beer voted Best Restaurant in Davis

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

Guads Tacos & Beer, located at 231 3rd St., has been voted the Best Restaurant in Davis by UC Davis students. The popular restaurant, known for its affordable yet high-quality food and drink, has been serving the community since July 2021.

Guads, which was founded by brothers Rigo and Chris Hernandez, is a contemporary spin-off of their family’s original Taqueria Guadalajara restaurants. They founded their first business in Woodland in the early 1990s and have since expanded with locations in West Sacramento and Davis, earning a loyal following for their authentic Mexican cooking. The name “Guads” was inspired by the nickname students often used to refer to the original restaurants.

With Guads, the brothers aimed to create a new space to cater specifically to the college crowd. The restaurant offers a vibrant atmosphere and a wide selection of beers on tap, including their own Guads Blonde Ale.

The restaurant offers a variety of Mexican dishes, from street tacos and burritos to breakfast items and mixed plates. Additionally, they provide an unlimited chips and salsa bar, increasing the appeal to many customers.

UC Davis students have expressed their fondness for Guads. Kayla Duggan, a third-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major, explained why she loves the restaurant and what her go-to order is.

“I really love their quesabirria tacos,” Duggan said. “I always run into friends while I’m there.”

Merin Ovellil, a third-year nutrition science major, commented on why she has become a returning customer.

“I love the food and the vibes of Guads,” Ovellil said.

Brielle Oreta, a second-year international relations major, loves frequenting Guads and explained how she discovered the popular spot.

“I tried Guads for the first time after all my friends were telling me about it,” Oreta said. “I have loved it ever since.”

The restaurant’s close proximity to campus and its welcoming environment make it a favorite spot for students and community members alike to gather, enjoy a meal and connect with friends.

In addition to their location on University Avenue, Guads recently expanded their presence in Davis with the launch of a new food truck. Located near Volt Coffee on Olive Drive, the Guads food truck is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The mobile location offers a convenient option for community members to grab their favorite Guads items on the go. The food truck provides another way for Guads fans to enjoy their favorite dishes, further solidifying Guads as a must-visit spot in Davis.

