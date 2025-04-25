Best Sushi: Mikuni

Davis votes local Japanese chain, Mikuni, as Best Sushi for another consecutive year

Mikuni was voted the Best Sushi in Davis. The local Japanese chain, located just off 1st Street in Davis Commons, serves a large selection of made-to-order sushi along with hot dishes. From their unique hand rolls to classic Japanese dishes, Mikuni has won this Best of Davis category for several years.

However, success is nothing new for this sushi restaurant. While they have grown to own 10 locations across Sacramento and surrounding areas, Mikuni still began with just one restaurant.

Back in 1985, the Arai family immigrated to the United States, settling in Sacramento. The family shared their cooking at the First Japanese Baptist Church, which led them to open the first Mikuni restaurant in 1987 in Fair Oaks.

After their start, Mikuni’s success stayed with them, leading them to open their second location in 1999 in Roseville. While a few locations have come and gone, the restaurant stands strong today with 10 locations, the most recent of which opened this April in El Dorado Hills.

Mikuni has maintained the same goal and commitment to give back to the community. Over the past 38 years, Mikuni has raised over $3.8 million for various organizations and causes.

The restaurant has created the Mikuni Charitable Organization, where different charities and people can request donations and fundraisers. Through their organization, Mikuni has been able to support over 500 different organizations, including but not limited to: the UC Davis Foundation, the Sacramento Food Bank and Yolo Make It Happen.

The Mikuni website details their charitable journey and goals.

“As a reflection of our commitment to the communities that support us,” the website reads. “We at Mikuni maintain an ongoing focus on helping to improve and enrich the lives of the people who live here.”

Mikuni has maintained their commitment to give back to the community that supports it, and it seems that the community is returning the favor. Since Mikuni’s Davis location opened in 2009, students and families alike have enjoyed their sushi. In 2019, the restaurant’s demand pushed them to upgrade to the larger location in the Davis Commons.

The popularity of the restaurant stems from delicious appetizers, unique sushi rolls and overall great plates. Karin Hahn, a first-year biomedical engineering major, discussed how Mikuni has become a staple sushi spot for her.

“I first tried Mikuni on my first weekend moving into Davis in the fall,” Hahn said. “I was surprised and a little overwhelmed by how many sushi options they had on their menu, so I stayed safe and ordered a California roll, and once I tried it, I was hooked. Now I try a different roll every time I go and still haven’t found a bad one.”

Other than the large variety of rolls and great food, Mikuni diners consistently boast about the simply great vibes the restaurant presents. Similarly, the staff seems to hold a similar view.

A server at the original Mikuni location, Fawaz Mihyar, shared how much he has enjoyed working and eating at the restaurant.

“Working here’s been an awesome experience,” Mihyar said. “The staff is really close, the food is great. It’s just a cool environment to work in and eat in.”

Mikuni has a lot of sushi options, including their Davis Roll, so check out their website for more information and to try this Davis favorite.

