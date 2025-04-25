Unite for Action slate dissolved, presidential ticket disqualified by ASUCD Elections Committee

Aaminah Mohammad and Nanki Kaur, running for ASUCD president and internal vice president respectively, will remain on the ballot and are appealing the decision

By VINCE BASADA and AALIYAH ESPAÑOL-RIVAS — campus@aggie.org

This article was updated at 7:34 p.m. PST.

The Unite for Action slate has been dissolved and their presidential ticket disqualified over multiple alleged campaign violations in the ASUCD 2025 Spring elections, a member of the ASUCD Elections Committee confirmed Friday, April 25. The suspension of the campaign of Aaminah Mohammad and Nanki Kaur for ASUCD president and internal vice president, respectively, has not resulted in them being removed from the ballot as they are entitled to appeal the ruling.

“[Mohammad and Kaur] have as of now been disqualified (as well as their slate, Unite),” the elections committee member said in an email. “They still have the opportunity to appeal this ruling until the end of elections. We are leaving them on the ballot until the end of elections because of this.”

The slate, a coalition of like-minded office seekers, consisted of senate candidates Harshpartap Dhillon and Pattarin Khajornchaikul, International Student Representative candidate Darab Moazzam and Transfer Student Representative Imani Nur. Due to Unite’s dissolvement, the ballot now lists these candidates as independent. There is no indication that votes for these candidates will be invalidated.

The decision came after multiple alleged violations against Mohammad and Kaur, who were disqualified for, “allowing candidates not on their slate to promote their candidacy,” “promoting another candidate’s candidacy on ASUCD [Executive] Instagram account,” “promoting candidacy on the Senator instagram account” and “for late night door knocking campaigns,” according to internal elections records shared to The Aggie.

“There’s a common issue where we’ve been asking questions and we haven’t been receiving answers,” Mohammad said in an interview with The Aggie. She disputes many of the alleged violations, attributing several to miscommunications. She plans on appealing the decision.

Mohammad currently serves as internal vice president; Kaur as an ASUCD senator.

The dissolvement of the Unite for Action slate was result of the alleged actions of slate manager Gaius Ilupeju, who also serves as ASUCD President.

The alleged violations include, “sharing Senate candidates on ASUCD Exec account” and “promoting slate to all University Honors Program (UHP) students.

Ilupeju maintains that he did not intend for his campaigning email to be sent to the UHP listserv, rather a member of faculty mistakenly forwarded a separate communication sent to a student identity group.

“The United For Action Slate was dissolved by the Elections Committee for asking UHP faculty to share a flyer on our behalf, however we never requested them to do so,” Ilupeju told The Aggie late Friday.

ASUCD bylaws require that any candidate, ticket, slate manager or slate that accrues three violation points during the course of a campaign shall be disqualified or dissolved by the Elections Committee. As of publication, both the Unite slate and the executive ticket have four violation points.

“A lot of this could have been clarified if we had received earlier notification from the elections committee,” Ilupeju said. “It has been difficult getting information from them.”

This is a developing story, check The Aggie’s website for more coverage.

