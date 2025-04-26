Best Boba: Teaspoon

Its variety of drinks and authentic ingredients allow Teaspoon to stand out

By YUENJO FAN — city@theaggie.org

The California Aggie’s Best of Davis series has voted Teaspoon, located at 110 F St. Suite D, as Davis’ Best Boba. Since it first opened in January of 2024, Teaspoon has quickly become one of the most popular boba destinations in the city.

A boba chain that originated in the Bay Area, Teaspoon has grown in popularity through a diversified menu of drinks, ranging from the classic House Milk Tea to signature teas such as the Matcha Royale and the Ladybug. The menu has also expanded to add pastry options like brownies and macarons.

Lia Liu, a second-year design and cognitive science double major and Teaspoon barista, discussed why she believes the boba shop stands out.

“I feel our menu is more unique than others,” Liu said. “We have a lot of fruit teas like the Ladybug, which is really special in the global sense, and we also have mango flavors that taste authentic where we actually use real mango pulp. We also remake any drinks that anybody wants while also providing the best customer service we can.”

Liu noted the Black Sugar Assam, Guava Sunset, Lychee on Lychee and the Ladybug as some of the more popular drinks with customers. Furthermore, Liu went on to mention that the best part of her job begins with the people.

“The team bond [at Teaspoon] is really good, and we also get a lot of loyal customers,” Liu said. “Just coming on shift and seeing the same customers, being friendly with them and getting to know the community. It’s really nice.”

Kaylin Lee, a UC Davis alumnus and Teaspoon shift lead, gave her perspective on how the shop differentiates itself and provided her favorite flavors.

“I think what makes Teaspoon special is that we use a lot of organic ingredients and a lot of natural ingredients, and a lot of our fruits are made with real fruit rather than syrups,” Lee said. “I personally really like the Grasshopper during summer, just because it’s refreshing. People see that as a controversy, but I really like it. And then right now, the Vietnamese Coffee is also really good.”

Jacob Marinas, a fourth-year computer science major, gave a positive critique of his Vietnamese Coffee order.

“It reminds me of the Vietnamese coffee I had in high school back in [Southern California], so having this brings me close to home,” Marinas said. “It’s also good having this while I’m doing homework because it keeps me energized. It’s a pretty good and solid drink […] and I’ll definitely come back to Teaspoon for some more.”

Teaspoon is located on 110 F St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week. Orders can be made in-store or online, and customers can add toppings, change sweetness levels and include other specific customizations to their drinks.

