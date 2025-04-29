23 UC Davis students, recent alumni have visa status reinstated following terminations

The news comes as part of the Trump administration’s reversal from cancelling some 1,500 visas in April

By VINCE BASADA — campus@theaggie.org

UC Davis announced on April 27 that the federal government had reinstated the F-1 visa status for all 23 international students and recent graduates whose eligibility to remain in the United States was terminated earlier that month. They include 14 active students and nine recent graduates.

The news came as the Trump administration reversed course late last week, reinstating many of the 1,500 visas that had been terminated earlier in April after being met with several challenges in court. Officials clarified to the Associated Press, however, that the reinstated status may not be permanent and that the government is looking to rework their system of reviewing eligibility. Until that process is over, the students will have their legal status to be in the country restored.

F-1 visas are non-immigrant visas that allow international students to stay in the United States to pursue higher education, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

At UC Davis alone, some 9,000 international students are currently enrolled of a total undergraduate population of around 30,000, according to UC Davis Global Affairs.

In a statement addressing the initial visa revocations, originally numbered at 12, Chancellor Gary May said that no community members were in custody and that federal agents had not entered campus and that the federal government had not provided reasoning behind the terminations.

“We reiterate our strong support for our international students and want all of our students, staff and faculty to know we support your ability to work, learn, teach and thrive here,” May said. “International students are an essential part of this university, and we will continue to advocate for your rights and well-being.”

May also asserted in the April 5 communication that campus police officers will not “undertake joint efforts with federal immigration enforcement authorities to investigate, detain or arrest individuals for violation of federal immigration law.”

Other restorations across the University of California system include all 23 students who had visas terminated at UC Berkeley and 18 of the 36 at UC San Diego.

It is unclear whether the affected UC Davis students and recent graduates have already left the country following the initial termination.

This is a developing story. Follow The Aggie for continued updates.

Written by: Vince Basada — campus@theaggie.org