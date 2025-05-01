Two major UC labor unions to strike systemwide over unfair labor practices on May 1

UPTE-CWA 9119 and AFSCME Local 3299, representing 50,000 workers combined, are striking for the fourth time this academic year

By KHADEEJAH KHAN — campus@theaggie.org

University Professional and Technical Employees-Communications Workers of America (UPTE-CWA) 9119 and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 3299 are holding a one-day strike on May 1 across all University of California campuses over unfair labor practices and the UC’s systemwide hiring freeze. It marks the unions’ fourth strike this academic year.

AFSCME, representing over 37,000 service, patient care and skilled crafts workers, released a press statement on April 15 alleging that the UC has failed to bargain and provide notice about the hiring freeze, despite current understaffing.

“Amidst UC’s buying spree of new hospitals, its illegal hiring freeze and denial of certain benefits to workers at newly acquired facilities, will only serve to make these problems worse, and will jeopardize the quality of services our patients and students depend on in the bargain,” the press statement reads. “Ultimately, UC is trying to save money in all the wrong ways—by taking away resources from workers—and that’s why our members will exercise their legal right to strike on May 1st.”

The unions plan to picket at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Unlike past strikes, they will not picket at La Rue Road and Hutchinson Drive on UC Davis’ campus.

AFSCME has filed two new unfair labor practice (ULP) charges with the state’s Public Employment Relations Board. The first charge alleges that the UC’s lack of notice and failure to bargain over the hiring freeze violates state law and legal precedent. The second (ULP) charge follows the UC’s decision that denies employee benefits to workers absorbed by the UC’s acquisition of six southern California hospitals. In their press release, AFSCME noted that new employees from these acquisitions have been offered benefits.

UPTE-CWA, representing research and technical workers, released a press statement detailing how some campuses will choose to apply the hiring freeze to decisions about reclassifications, promotions and equity increases for current employees.

“After UPTE submitted a cease and desist and demand to bargain, the University explicitly refused to undo the hiring freeze so we could bargain,” the press statement reads. “UC has also committed additional unfair practices like denying pension credit to workers at the hospitals it has acquired without bargaining, leaving these new workers behind, even as UC expands its market share.”

On April 30, the UC released an updated statement regarding the strikes.

“The University of California has consistently come to the table in good faith in an effort to collaborate with AFSCME and UPTE to negotiate mutually beneficial contracts,” the statement reads. “We are disappointed by the union’s continued choice of striking as a negotiation tactic. These strikes cost union members a full day of pay, and they cost the University system millions of dollars. This is especially harmful considering the current economic and fiscal uncertainty in higher education and nationally. We are hopeful for meaningful progress with both unions so that we can turn our attention to the state and federal funding concerns.”

The UC provided information regarding the hiring freeze.

“The University of California instituted a hiring freeze following financial uncertainties announced by President Drake on March 19, joining many higher education institutions nationwide taking similar measures,” the statement reads. “The hiring freeze applies to future hires only; it does not impact the employment status of current UC employees. Each UC location is implementing the freeze based on its specific needs, financial situation and pre-existing protocols.”

The UC’s statement continued by further discussing the hiring freeze and negotiations.

“The University has informed stakeholders, including AFSCME and UPTE, that the hiring freeze doesn’t alter commitments under collective bargaining agreements or established policies,” the statement reads. “UC officials have told AFSCME and UPTE they’re willing to discuss any identified negotiable impacts, although the UC believes the parties’ collective bargaining agreements already cover these effects. The unions have not responded to UC’s offers to meet.”

Additionally, a fact sheet regarding the UPTE negotiations was provided to The California Aggie from Senior Director of Labor Communications Heather Hansen from the University of California Office of the President. The sheet includes background information, UC offers, UPTE requests, operational needs and unfair labor practice charges.

Patient care will not be impacted by the strike, according to UC Davis Health Public Affairs. For the duration of the strike, Latitude Restaurant, The Gunrock and the Meal Card Office will be temporarily closed.

Written by: Khadeejah Khan — campus@theaggie.org