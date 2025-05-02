Show Izakaya opens in Downtown Davis

New Japanese eatery brings authentic izakaya experience to Davis’ dining scene

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

Show Izakaya, a new Japanese restaurant, recently opened its doors at 102 F St. The restaurant occupies part of the former Season’s Kitchen & Bar, with the other portion soon to be occupied by Orangetheory Fitness, scheduled to open in May or June of 2025.

The restaurant was created by Davis resident Wendy Wu and her husband Damon Bai, who also own Four Teasons, a coffee and tea house at 620 West Covell Blvd. (formerly known as Akira). The couple also previously owned Odori Sushi, a Japanese restaurant in Palo Alto.

An izakaya, known for its Japanese meaning of “stay-drink-place,” is a laid-back Japanese pub or bar known for serving a variety of alcoholic drinks alongside small plates or bar snacks.

The Show Izakaya team explained the vision behind opening the restaurant and the welcoming environment of a traditional izakaya they hope to curate for the Davis community.

“We wanted to bring the true spirit of a Japanese izakaya to Davis: a warm, casual place where people can gather after work, share great food and enjoy a drink or two,” the team said. “There’s something uniquely comforting about the izakaya experience in Japan — it’s relaxed, lively and full of heart. We wanted to recreate that feeling here, but with our own creative touch.”

With items ranging from fresh rolls to ramen to karaage, the extensive but affordable menu provides a unique blend of casual and sophisticated flavors. The Show Izakaya team explained the thought that went into deciding their menu.

“The menu is built around what we love to eat ourselves and what we felt was missing locally,” the team said. “Every item was carefully tested for balance and we wanted to keep the soul of an izakaya, while also making it exciting for people who may be trying it for the first time.”

The team also shared their favorite menu items and what they would recommend for a first-time visitor to try.

“If it’s your first time, you can’t go wrong with the truffle hamachi, chicken karaage and the shoyu ramen,” the team said. “We also put a lot of thought into our signature rolls — the summer roll and highway 80 roll are fan favorites. And for something special, the A5 wagyu on the hot stone is always a showstopper.”

The new restaurant appeals to students and community members alike. My Davis California, and its popular group-run Instagram account, @mydaviscalifornia, spotlights new local businesses and upcoming events. They described their experience attending the soft opening.

“The opening of the restaurant was awesome,” @mydaviscalifornia said via message. “A lot of people came. They had a DJ set up, balloons for the ribbon cutting, and the windows were open for people walking by to see everyone inside eating and having a good time. It was all very well done and organized.”

They also greatly enjoyed the food they tasted at the opening and noted their recommendations for future attendees.

“All of the dishes we tried were very good,” @mydaviscalifornia said. “The fish they use is very fresh and the style is classic. If you like rolls, try any of their rolls. The rainbow roll is a great way to sample their fish options and any roll with unagi is delicious. We also recommend the nigiri and hand rolls.”

The group also commented on their positive experience with the friendly work staff.

“If you need a recommendation, ask the servers and they can definitely help you out,” @mydaviscalifornia said. “They are very nice and knowledgeable about their menu.”

Tim Brown, a Davis resident who attended the opening, said he enjoyed trying the food.

“My overall impression was that it was a really delightful experience overall, with high-quality fish and a really great atmosphere that felt a bit more high-end than a lot of Davis restaurants,” Brown said. “I would definitely recommend the chef’s choice nigiri or sashimi dishes. Their fish was really fantastic, so it’s a great way to try a bunch of what they have to offer. Their dragon roll was also a big highlight for us.”

Jenny Le, a local Bay Area and Sacramento food reviewer who goes by the Instagram handle, @itadakimasujen, described what she looks forward to trying most.

“I heard about the grand opening on Instagram when I saw @mydaviscalifornia posted a Reel,” Le said. “I’m honestly not the biggest sushi fan, so I was mostly just excited for Davis to get a new ramen spot.”

The team also reflected on how their opening has gone so far and how they have dealt with challenges along the way.

“Opening any restaurant comes with its challenges, but one of the biggest was building a team that really understood and believed in the izakaya philosophy,” the team said. “It’s not just about service — it’s about hospitality, timing and teamwork. We’ve spent a lot of time developing our team culture and training systems, and we’re really proud of how far we’ve come.”

The team explained their goals and their hopes for the long-term future of Show Izakaya.

“Our main goal is to make Show Izakaya a beloved spot in the Davis community and a place where people come not just for food, but for connection,” the team said. “In the long term, we’d love to host more cultural events, like sake tastings and chef collaborations, and possibly even expand to other cities where this kind of experience is still rare. But most importantly, we want to keep refining what we do and keep earning the trust of every guest that walks in.”

Brown shared his perspective on how the restaurant complements the Downtown Davis dining scene and what makes it stand out from other local options.

“I think it fits into the Davis scene really well and adds a more upscale option that still is affordable and accessible,” Brown said. “You can really feel the care and attention the staff put into the experience. It can be hard in Davis when people come to visit and you want to take them to a more upscale place to eat at. There’s been a lack of options for that for a while now in town, and Show Izakaya is a great option without having to make the drive into Sacramento.”

@mydaviscalifornia also offered their thoughts on the future of Show Izakaya and what they look forward to seeing from the restaurant.

“Show Izakaya is a perfect addition to Davis,” @mydaviscalifornia said. “It filled the shoes of the old Seasons restaurant, a formal yet casual dining option. It’s great for getting some food with friends or celebrating any special events. They are working on a happy hour, which we are very excited for. Some small bites combined with drinks should do very well in Davis, as not many places in town have that option. It’s usually one or the other. There definitely isn’t a Japanese restaurant doing it either.”

Show Izakaya is now open for regular hours, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made by emailing info@showizakaya.com.

Written By: Alma Culverwell — city@theaggie.org