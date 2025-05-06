Best Campus Animal: Cheeto

Meet the physics cat of UC Davis

By MOLLY THOMPSON – mmtthompson@ucdavis.edu

UC Davis is famous for all of the animal life present on campus. From cows near the Tercero dorms, horses by the Arboretum and turkeys that haunt the pathways between lecture halls to therapy dogs that comfort students during finals week and some very brave and very stupid squirrels that all have a death wish, UC Davis has everything you could want and more.

But perhaps most famous and most beloved by the student body (and beyond) is Cheeto, the scruffy orange cat that lives by the Physics Building. Cheeto is so popular that he has his own Instagram fanpage (@cheetodaily) that periodically posts endearing photos of the cat to brighten up all of our days.

Cheeto has been an adored character in Davis since 2011 and continues to roam the area around the Physics Department. He is fed and taken care of by the department staff and is given constant love by all who stumble across him. Cheeto can often be found napping in one of his various beds, snacking from his food bowl or lounging in the sun. No matter what he’s doing, Cheeto never fails to bring joy to UC Davis students.

Stella Baum, a second-year community and regional development major, said seeing Cheeto always lifts up her spirits.

“Seeing Cheeto is like spotting a unicorn [or] a four-leaf clover,” Baum said. “[It] puts me in the best mood and makes me feel special and lucky.”

A Cheeto spotting might be rare, but it’s always worth the patience. Cheeto’s adoring fans have solidified his impact by creating a Rate My Professors profile for the orange feline (“Cheeto Physics Cat”). He has a perfect five-star rating for teaching classes such as Loafing 101 and Head Pats 010. The reviews speak for themselves: He has received comments such as “The best cat I’ve ever had for a professor,” “The only thing that gets me up in the morning” and “The source of my weekly dose of serotonin.”

Needless to say, Cheeto is a renowned staple of UC Davis. His iconic bronze coat is easy to spot amongst the green foliage when he chooses to make an appearance, and his soft fur provides comfort for students and community members alike. He receives as much love as he gives — Davis adores Cheeto.

