Best ARC Fitness Class: Yoga

Yoga has once again earned the highest honors

By JHANA RHODES—jsrho@ucdavis.edu

As the end of the school year approaches, navigating demanding spring quarter schedules while finding time for rest can be daunting. However, the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC) offers a much-needed sanctuary through its diverse yoga classes. The ARC provides a variety of weekly yoga classes which caters to those looking to improve their physical and mental well-being while accommodating to schedules. It is no surprise that yoga has, once again, become a winning candidate for the best ARC fitness class.

Gentle yoga, hatha yoga and vinyasa yoga are the three classes offered this spring. While each style offers their own benefits, vinyasa yoga is a popular choice and is offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Vinyasa is characterized by flowing sequences.

Mary Sayer, a third-year English major and one of the instructors for vinyasa yoga, received her yoga certification in the summer and began teaching two to three classes a week in the fall. She focuses her instruction on “connecting breath to movement and finding moments of stillness, balance and strength.”

If you’re new to yoga, hearing words like “strength” and “balance” can make it seem like you have to be an expert to participate. However, it’s the complete opposite. One notable aspect of Sayer’s approach to teaching vinyasa yoga is her dedication to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment, no matter your skill level.

“You don’t have to be flexible to come to yoga, and there are no specific body types or clothing requirements,” Sayer said. “Individuals can simply show up as themselves to learn and grow.”

If you tend to avoid joining fitness classes or going to the gym because of how intimidating it can feel, having a welcoming instructor is incredibly important. Sayer fosters an inclusive environment through her thoughtful approach to individual and diverse needs.

“I offer modifications,” Sayer said. “If [students] are having rough days with their body and do not feel like they have energy, they can take it slower. And, for those who want more challenges, they can push themselves.”

Beyond the physical advantages, Sayer strongly believes in yoga’s mental health benefits and spoke from experience.

“[It’s a] safe place to return to whenever I felt uncomfortable or stressed, providing time and space to be in my body,” Sayer said.

In a world with constant stimulation, Sayer hopes that yoga can offer students a safe place to rest and find stillness without distractions from a phone or the outside world.

Vinyasa yoga, gentle yoga and hatha yoga are all part of the Living Well program, which is available from March 31 to June 7. With a Campus Recreation membership or Group Exercise pass, you can sign up for unlimited classes. If you are an active UC Davis student, you can apply for a Well-Being Fee Waiver, which makes recreation opportunities more accessible and affordable. If you are looking for a way to get involved on campus, taking yoga classes at the ARC is a great way to get started.

