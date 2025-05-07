Best Date Spot: Davis Varsity Theatre

The Varsity Theatre voted UC Davis students’ favorite spot for romance

Open since 1950, the Davis Varsity Theatre, located at 616 2nd St., is a beautiful staple of the city of Davis. However, in 1990, the theater was almost torn down due to being unable to keep up with mainstream cinemas. The Davis mayor at the time proposed to use the space as a performing arts center, and Varsity briefly leased itself out to the community of Davis — two years later, the movies returned. After some rearrangement, Varsity became an art house cinema, dedicated to showing independent films.

The theater presents a sanctuary to cinema-fanatic couples who are able to watch movies not shown in regular theaters. Showing titles like “Sacramento” and Oscar-winning film “No Other Land,” the theater is the perfect spot to find your favorite indie film and be the first to leave a rating on Letterboxd.

Wren Tran, a fourth-year art studio and Asian American studies double major, offered their thoughts of the theater as a date spot.

“My partner and I have gone to Varsity a few times for a date,” Tran said. “It’s usually [fit] into a day’s worth of activities, though. But it’s very beautiful.”

The Streamline Moderne style of the quaint theater easily captures the common downtown stroller’s attention. The neon, purple sign held up by bright red lines running along the side of the building contribute to the old-timey feeling. The Art Deco influence of its rounded corners and aerodynamic blast to the past. Even if you’re not an avid moviegoer, Varsity offers enough atmosphere on looks alone.

“I saw ‘Past Lives’ with a guy at Varsity Theatre,” Juliana Sandoval, a fourth-year sustainable environmental design major, said. “The movie was so depressing but the atmosphere was so good. The seats were nice, and I like the old-timey atmosphere.”

For Sandoval, her sentiment reflects the romantic rituals that occur within the cozy place.

“Something romantic is bound to happen in that theater,” Sandoval said.

However, movies and popcorn aren’t the only things that Varsity have to offer.

“Whenever my partner and I visit, I always have us go get gelato [at Varsity],” Yvette Carrillo, a UC Davis alumna, said. “I always tell him how that was my go-to dessert spot, and it’s a bonus that they let you eat gelato while watching a movie.”

Icekrimski Cafe, a quaint shop conveniently connected to the theater, offers hand-crafted, Italian-style gelato. Accessible through a window inside of the theater, couples don’t have to hop businesses to get a hold of something both sweet and savory. With a rotating selection of daily flavors, gelato wonderfully complements the big screen, according to Carrillo, providing a meaningful, brief getaway for couples in Davis.

Located just across other popular spots like the Avid & Co., The Avid Reader and El Patio Fresh Mexican Grill, there is never a lack of things to do in the area. If you are ever stressing over a romantic evening out, look no further than 616 2nd Street.

