Best Davis-specific Instagram Account: @mydaviscalifornia

Proof that everything in Davis is just a click away

By ABHINAYA KASAGANI— akasagani@ucdavis.edu

If you ever find yourself wondering how to fill your days and are plagued by the prospect of being presented with more than one choice, you’re in luck. The Instagram account @mydaviscalifornia caters to all — students, locals and visiting parents — who don’t quite know where to start.

Relatively small in breadth, Davis is large in its sweetness and wonder, making this wide-ranging and easy-to-navigate catalog helpful to those that are new here. The account features everything from underrated menu options to updates on new store openings, weekly or one-time pop-up events and more. More than anything, the account succeeds in making Davis accessible to anyone that is curious, with updates on the weekly farmers market and community life around Davis.

“@mydaviscalifornia showcases the heart of the Davis community and its local events,” Ashley Wong, a second-year economics major, said. “It promotes local small businesses and highlights everything that gives Davis its unique, small college town charm.”

The account cares for and takes students into consideration. For instance, it consists of a $20 section that suggests a plethora of ways that you can spend your money. Several deals and listings can also be found on the My Davis California website, with discounts for local businesses and restaurants.

While some use the account to plan their downtown excursions, others primarily use it to scout for local food hotspots.

“I think @mydaviscalifornia is a great way to stay informed on new events and restaurants in Davis,” Maya Leonard, a second-year design and communication double major, said. “I love going out to eat, and I know I can always find something fun on their account.”

Quick video montages of downtown sushi spots or café circuits set the account apart from other static campus sources: perfect for engaging a busy college student always on the move.

“I like the constant content and their use of videos, especially the ones with food recommendations,” Delaney Bright, a second-year human development major, said.

The Best Davis-specific Instagram Account is highly deserving of its title and does the work of continually reminding its residents that there is more to Davis than meets the eye. Whether you are attempting to get off the dining commons meal plan, looking for new study spots, trying to fill your Saturdays or simply curious about what is new in Davis, @mydaviscalifornia is a best friend dragging you downtown and loudly proclaiming that you “HAVE to try this.”

Written by: Abhinaya Kasagani— akasagani@ucdavis.edu

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by individual columnists belong to the columnists alone and do not necessarily indicate the views and opinions held by The California Aggie.