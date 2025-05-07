Best Food Truck: Shah’s Halal Food

Middle Eastern cuisine takes the cake for the absolute must-try truck

By ELIZABETH BUNT — arts@theaggie.org

Shah’s Halal Food is the epitome of a Davis classic: family-owned and family-run and beloved by students, faculty and locals alike. As one of the only restaurants in the area to specialize in Middle Eastern cuisine, Shah’s is the go-to spot for flavors and spice levels that are hard to find elsewhere in Davis. This year, and not for the first time, Shah’s has won the Best Food Truck award.

On any given day, the iconic bright red Shah’s trucks can be found at two locations around Davis. One truck is always stationed on campus beside the Silo and the other can be found beside the gas station on Russell Boulevard, though when the adjacent area is not under construction, the truck is parked closer to Trader Joe’s.

No matter which location you visit, Shah’s is consistently busy. Out of the many food trucks that frequent the Silo, Shah’s is the one that will always have a line of repeat customers ready to order their favorites once again.

Part of the charm of Shah’s Halal is its simplicity. There are essentially only three menu choices: chicken, lamb or falafel. These can all be served either over rice or as a gyro. Customers have the option of ordering a spicy or mild version of each of these. In either form, the meal comes with a salad topped with a sour cream sauce to offset the spice.

Any way you order, you are guaranteed delicious flavors and a well-balanced meal, as well as great value for the cost.

Lauren Bledsoe, a fourth-year managerial economics major and regular customer of Shah’s, summed up why she keeps coming back to the food truck.

“I like Shah’s Halal because it’s very fast and the quality is the same every time, plus there’s always enough for lunch and dinner,” Bledsoe said. “Also, you get a free drink every time you order a meal, so I feel like I’m really getting my money’s worth.”

With all of these points in its favor, it’s not hard to see why Shah’s Halal consistently tops the charts for Best Food Truck in Davis. Reliable, affordable and delicious, Shah’s remains the Davis favorite for a pick-me-up between classes or just a home-cooked meal on the go. If you haven’t managed to stop by one of the trucks to taste Shah’s Halal’s incredible food, consider this as your sign to go pick up a spicy chicken bowl or a falafel gyro.

