Best Graduation Photo Spot: the Arboretum

Students voted the newly restored, 100-acre area as the ideal location for capturing the UC Davis experience

By SAVANNAH ANNO — arts@theaggie.org

Spring is upon us, meaning that as a UC Davis student, it’s almost criminal to not spend at least 50% of your time enjoying the sun and watching the newest batch of baby ducks waddle across the grass of the Arboretum. Founded in 1936, the Arboretum has come to be known — by students and Davis locals alike — as the perfect place to host picnics, read a good book, bird watch and even hold the occasional folk music jam session.

This year, students have dubbed the Arboretum as the best spot on campus to take graduation photos.

With its rich variety of trees, blooming spring flowers and flowing waterways, there’s no shortage of golden photo opportunities for upcoming graduates looking for a nature-filled backdrop.

“Based on my experience, the [Redwood Grove] is definitely the most popular for grad shoots,” Ara Casiano, a UC Davis alumna and graduation photographer, said. “It’s also a go-to spot for other sessions like family photos because of the beautiful trees and calm atmosphere.”

Perfect for fans of deep browns and greens, the Arboretum’s Redwood Grove thrives year-round and provides a shady respite from the early summer heat. Casiano also said the shade from the trees allows for great photos to be taken at almost any time of day prior to sunset.

If you’re looking for a more unique spot, however, try exploring some of the far corners of the Arboretum. After finishing their waterway construction and refill milestones a year ahead of schedule, this spring quarter is an ideal opportunity to further appreciate the size and scale of the area.

Spots like the Arboretum’s Oak Grove, Ruth Risdon Storer Garden, Carolee Shields White Flower Garden and Gazebo and the Nature’s Gallery Court ceramic mural are all located at the far end of the large area, toward the School of Veterinary Medicine. While they may be a little farther away, the careful curation of plants and art serve as one-of-a-kind, colorful backgrounds.

With countless choices of where in the Arboretum you can take your graduation photos, there’s no such thing as a wrong answer. Having so many locations in one means you’re able to move around, try different things and find the spot that best matches what you’re trying to capture as you celebrate such an important milestone.

Whatever place you settle on, Casiano and Sophie Beifuss, another graduation photographer and current graduate student, provided some helpful tips when it comes to both scheduling and shooting your photos.

“Book as early as possible,” Casiano said. “Slots fill up fast, especially with everyone wanting photos before their ceremonies. Editing usually takes one to two weeks, but sometimes longer depending on the photographer, so it’s best to plan ahead.”

Beifuss also added that booking early can help you avoid the heat that comes with shooting in May or June. Most graduation photographers can be found through Instagram or online and can be booked through direct contact or pre-made booking forms. Casiano’s booking information can be found at her website, arathebellaofgrace.mypixieset.com, while Beifuss’ is located at @sophiebportraits on Instagram.

“For seniors who haven’t had their photos taken yet, I would say bring walking shoes for moving between locations, iron your stole and be confident,” Beifuss said.

