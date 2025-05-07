Best Grocery Store: Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s voted Best Grocery Store in Davis for the fourth consecutive year

By GRACIELA TIU — features@theaggie.org.

Yet again, UC Davis students voted for Trader Joe’s as the Best Grocery Store in Davis. Appreciated for its affordable prices, unique signature products and welcoming environment, Trader Joe’s remains one of the most revered grocery hubs to students.

Amelia Lipcsei, a second-year mechanical and aerospace engineering major, described how the atmosphere in Trader Joe’s reflects that of the Davis community.

“The store reflects the Davis community and culture, because it’s [mainly] only students that are shopping there,” Lipcsei said. “Everyone is so laid-back, nice and helpful, and that’s how it is at Davis, too. Everyone’s there to help one another — everyone’s just trying to get their grocery shopping done, same as people on campus: Everyone’s just trying to get their schoolwork done, so it’s a good comparison.”

The location of Trader Joe’s in Davis on Russell Boulevard, along with its relatively low prices, also feels especially convenient for Davis students.

“It stands out to me because it’s so close to campus,” Lipcsei said. “It’s just the most convenient grocery store, and it’s so cheap compared to all the other ones.”

Each Trader Joe’s shopper likely has their personal favorite products that they gravitate toward when browsing.

“They have this marinated Shawarma chicken, and they also have this marinated herb chicken, and I really like it because I don’t have to season the chicken,” Lipcsei said. “I literally just pulled the chicken out of the packaging, put it on a pan [to] fry it, and it’s the easiest thing in the world, and it’s very cheap for me.”

Some of the most exciting products at Trader Joe’s arrive seasonally, for various holidays and times of year.

“For seasonal items, I always look forward to the JoJos, because they always have cool seasonal flavors, and then the tote bags,” Lipcsei said. “They released the tote bags this season, and they were so cute. I really like those. They [also] have really good seasonal juices and flavored lemonades that I like, too.”

Another fun aspect of shopping at Trader Joe’s is interacting with the employees, who are known to be friendly and engaging.

“Every single time I’m in the checkout line, they’re always talking to me about something and it’s never awkward,” Lipcsei said. “They’re so relaxed and you can tell that they genuinely enjoy working there.”

Lipcsei feels that the location of Trader Joe’s in a college town like Davis also has its perks.

“I also feel that the overall vibe at the Trader Joe’s in Davis is so unique because it’s always just college students there, so I’m always running into people,” Lipcsei said. “I’m never stressed when I’m shopping there.”

Overall, students and shoppers appreciate the grocery store for its high-quality ingredients, even with typically low prices.

“The ingredients are honestly really good quality,” Lipcsei said. “The food is way cheaper than other stores, and Trader Joe’s is so nice because even when they could be raising prices, they don’t. I think they do their best to help out college kids and keep their items budget-friendly, and that’s why people are so loyal to them.”

Lipcsei outlined why this year’s Best of Davis pick felt right to her.

“I am not surprised that they were voted Best Grocery Store because that’s the grocery store that everyone goes to, and people genuinely really enjoy it,” Lipcsei said. “I always see people wearing [their] merch — Davis students are very loyal to Trader Joe’s and would much rather stop there than anywhere else, so it does not surprise me at all.”

