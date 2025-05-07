Best Late-Night Snack: In-N-Out

Looking for something affordable and delicious?: Students believe that In-N-Out is the best option

By NATALIE SALTER—arts@theaggie.org

Whether you’re coming back from a concert that stretched far into the night or just happen to be craving a midnight snack, it can be hard to find a good place to eat when the sun has long-since set. Many of the restaurants in Downtown Davis close up in the early evening, leaving them off the table until the morning.

Out of the several late-night meal stops, one stays open until 1 a.m. and was voted by Davis residents as the best of the best for an after-dark treat: In-N-Out. The burger and fries fast food joint is located near the Arboretum at 1020 Olive Dr. It’s known not just for its delicious food, but also for its white-and-red color scheme and vintage-style menus.

Located in a college town, In-N-Out is, of course, very popular with the young adult demographic of the Davis population. Juliana Vasquez, a second-year English major, described the environment of the restaurant at night.

“[It’s] very comfy and steeped in the adolescent vibe you only see with college students,” Vasquez said.

With its low prices — a cheeseburger and fries together are under six dollars — In-N-Out is understandably desirable to college students looking to eat out without breaking the bank. It’s likely a huge part of why In-N-Out has remained popular.

In-N-Out also features a not-so-secret “secret menu” which features “animal style” burgers and fries, with extra cheese and a delicious secret sauce. Nara Sirakian, a second-year psychology major, said their secret menu is what makes In-N-Out outshine its other national burger competitors.

“Animal style is superior,” Sirakian said. “People from out of state don’t know.”

If you don’t have time to sit and enjoy your animal fries, you can also zip through the drive-thru. The restaurant’s fast service makes both options easy, so it’s accessible to those on the go and those looking for that certain college-student atmosphere.

This isn’t the first time In-N-Out has won Best Late-Night Snack, either. It has taken home the title for several years in a row, the undefeated champion of after-dark meals. Clearly, In-N-Out is an enduring favorite amongst UC Davis students.

So, what’s the verdict? Take it from UC Davis students and California locals alike: In-N-Out is the best late-night snack stop around. More than that, though, it’s a beloved restaurant chain even when the sun is up. So, next time you’re out late and feeling a little starved, you know where to stop — and don’t forget to order the animal fries.

