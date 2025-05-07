Best Student Resource Center on Campus: Women’s Resources and Research Center

Redefining what “welcome” means

For over half of a century, the Women’s Resources and Research Center (WRRC) has been a pivotal aspect of the Davis community. It has transitioned from a small place of simple but impactful peer counseling and support groups to a hub of programs dedicated to battling against gender violence, inequities and similar forms of oppression.

One method the center employs is to indirectly challenge the patriarchal system by highlighting women’s individuality. For example, respelling words with the letter “x,” such as “womxn” and “hxstory,” actively includes any transgender, non-binary or femme individuals who do not identify as male. This feminist change illustrates the center’s value of social justice by decentering men and redefining gender stereotypes.

In light of the fact that UC Davis is considered a strong STEM university, several educational and personal obstacles are bound to arise. STEM fields are typically known to be male-dominated, which can be frustrating for many women, who may encounter discriminatory attitudes from peers and professors.

Rather than advocating exclusion, though, the WRRC works to paint the picture of a community that everyone can strive for. This is projected by the center’s new graphic logo, which is brimming with color and harmony. It encompasses symbols for fire, water, earth and air, which represent the WRRC’s commitment and dedication toward their mission — representing a balance necessary for the life of history, learning, justice and love.

The WRRC itself reflects this ideogram; the “Righteous Babes’ Lounge” and the “Joy Fergoda Library” showcase the center’s devotion to awareness. Further, the combination of rooms where one can relax, study or receive support cultivates an intimate space for all.

“I feel like it’s a living room vibe,” a fourth-year physics major, who wishes to remain anonymous, said. “I introduced [my housemate] here, too, and now she comes here and we just chill. Sometimes she takes a nap in the lounge or she has an interview on Zoom here.”

Yet, it’s not just the many resources that draw people in; it’s also the individuals who contribute to each thread of exposure to the WRRC. The staff and volunteers, who are always eager to sing karaoke and emanate energy that can only be labeled as irresistibly inviting. Because they are also students, they harbor authentic relatability.

This particular feature is what furnishes this home. It unites minorities who have grappled with belonging and employees endeavoring to achieve goals of societal growth — all under the premise that we, as a human species, desire connection and, above all else, love. This sense of community and warmth is undoubtedly what has awarded this resource center as the Best of Davis.

