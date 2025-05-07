Best Study Spot: Shields Library

Shields Library remains one of the most popular study spots for Davis students

By NOAH HARRIS — features@theaggie.org

Shields Library, UC Davis’ largest building by square feet, has been voted the best study spot in Davis. Situated in the heart of campus, it has both indoor and outdoor areas to study, as well as its infamous study cages for graduate students to lock in — both literally and figuratively.

With areas for different conversation volume levels, as well as nooks that probably have not been touched in decades, Shields Library is extremely versatile and is ideal for a wide range of study habits.

Built in 1940, Shields Library has a long history and has now accumulated over 10 million volumes. Ranked as one of the top 100 academic research libraries in North America, it has over 1.7 million visitors annually.

Erika Glass, a second-year sociology — organizational studies major, mentioned the diverse areas the library serves for its patrons.

“Each level has something new to offer,” Glass said. “For me personally, I always go to the second floor because I can only study and get work done in a quiet space with no distractions. So I always go to the second floor where those individual desks are right by the window. And I sit in one of those desks and get work done.”

For University Librarian and Vice Provost of Digital Scholarship William Garrity, the variety of places to have conversation or study silently is important.

“We don’t expect people to be quiet,” Garrity said. “If you want to be quiet, we’ve got quiet areas in the upper floors, but if you want to engage loudly with your study groups, we’re all for that, and [we] try to support that.”

Glass said the library’s ambiance encapsulates the college experience.

“It just makes it feel so college,” Glass said. “Going to the library is just such a college thing to do. Doing that and reminding yourself that you are a college student, you’re trying to get your work done, you’re trying to be productive. The library really helps with that.”

Garrity said the library reminds him of the collaborative experience of being at UC Davis.

“It’s incredibly dorky, but joy and happiness,” Garrity said. “Students are in here working hard or not working hard, working with their friends, their study groups, working alone, sitting in the courtyard, eating lunch, sitting in the courtyard, Zooming with their friends and family. It’s wonderful to me. I mean, I’ve been doing this business for a long, long time, and it’s wonderful to me to see how the library is like a community hub for students.”

While Garrity said he loves the library, he mentioned a few potential improvements in the future for everyone’s benefit.

“I am really personally driven to build a café in the building, because we’re open more hours than any other building on campus,” Garrity said. “We’re open from 7:30 in the morning until midnight. People who spend a lot of time in here want that coffee drink and don’t necessarily want to walk to the [Memorial Union] or the Silo to get it.”

Besides a café, Garrity wants the library to have more group study areas, as well as better electricity and power outlets.

“People come to campus, to the library, to do their academic work, because there’s something, there’s a clue in their head that says, ‘Okay, I’m in Shields,’” Garrity said. “‘It’s time to buckle down on my notes,’ right? And you don’t get that kind of mental focus, that mental reset, if you’re sitting in your dorm room and your mates are walking around having fun, right?”

In terms of recent history, Shields Library has won The California Aggie’s award for Best Study Spot in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

