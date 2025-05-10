Yolo Food Bank faces significant funding cuts

$2 million budget shortfall comes from federal cuts to food assistance programs and expiring pandemic aid

By GIA LOOMIS — city@theaggie.com

This year, the Yolo Food Bank will experience an over $2 million loss from its federal funding. With an annual budget of $5.1 million, this almost 40% budget cut could have detrimental effects on their operations. These budget cuts are resulting from recent losses in both federal aid and emergency pandemic funds.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump’s administration has attempted to reduce inflation by cutting back government spending. As a result, on March 10, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) cancelled $1 billion in national funding for Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) for schools and food banks.

Additionally, they have also cut around $500 million in funding for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). These cuts are resulting in a $750,000 hit to Yolo Food Bank’s upcoming fiscal year’s budget.

Furthermore, the food bank is also experiencing a large loss from expiring American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. These are emergency funds for organizations from COVID-19. Yolo Food Bank will have $1.3 million in funds expiring this year. Consequently, Yolo Food Bank will suffer a $2.1 million reduction in their operating budget for next year.

With these recent federal cuts, there are concerns of additional cuts in aid. The Trump administration is considering further decreasing USDA or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding.

In a recent press release, Karen Baker, the executive director of Yolo Food Bank, expressed concerns for the impact these cuts may have on the food bank’s distributions.

“If resources continue to decline, we may have no choice but to reduce the amount of food families receive at our public distributions,” Baker said. “We’re calling on local leaders, policymakers and our community to take action. Without financial and legislative support, we won’t be able to meet the growing need. We’re doing everything we can, but we can’t do it alone. It will take all of us to keep food on every table in Yolo County.”

Declines in local food bank funding are an especially pressing issue in Yolo County. In recent surveys, Yolo County has consistently measured a high poverty percentage. In 2024, it sat at 15.3%, around 4% higher than the national average. Yolo Food Bank’s recent Yolo County Food Access survey also showed that 29% of households in the county are food insecure.

Food insecurity is a major concern in Yolo County that the food bank is working to combat. California Assembly District 4 Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry touched on the concern of falling resources and increasing need in the press release.

“Yolo County is facing a rising need for food and fewer resources to service those in need throughout our community, leaving our most vulnerable people in worse circumstances,” Aguiar-Curry said. “No one, especially our kids, seniors and working families, should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

Since learning of funding cuts, Yolo Food Bank is pushing to increase fundraising in an effort to make up for some of their lost budget. The food bank recently participated in the Big Day of Giving on May 1. Following the Big Day of Giving, Yolo Food Bank surpassed their initial goal and raised over $260,000.

“Every dollar will go directly to our Public Community Food Distributions, which feeds 9,300 families who rely on those distributions to make ends meet,” the Yolo Food Bank’s Instagram post reads.

Baker expressed gratitude for the support in a statement on the social media post.

“The generous response from our region has blown us away,” Baker said. “On behalf of the families we serve, we thank every single one of you who has supported us during this time of critical need.”

People are being encouraged to help out the Yolo Food Bank in any way they can, from donating to volunteering. Yolo Food Bank’s Creative Services Manager, Brittany Cornejo​​​​, explained how people can help in this strained time.

“People can help Yolo Food Bank by making a gift if they are in a position to do so at yolofoodbank.org,” Cornejo said. “[Or] by volunteering their time with us or helping us spread the word about the need in our community.”

