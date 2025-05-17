No instruments, just heart

The power of “cold-blooded a cappella”

Founded in 1995, the UC Davis Lounge Lizards celebrated their 30th anniversary showcase from May 3 to 4, 2025. The Lounge Lizards are one of the most talented a cappella groups in California, coming in second only to Furmata from the University of Washington at the West Coast International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) semi-finals in March, after taking home gold at the Northern California quarter-finals in February.

Each group is allotted 10 minutes at the competition to perform their prepared set, using only their voices. They prepare for months ahead of the show — choosing their songs, arranging the music to fit the format of a cappella, honing their techniques and practicing choreography to accompany and complement their vocals.

As someone on the outside of the a cappella scene, I was absolutely blown away the first time I saw a live performance. My roommate is in her second year as part of the Lounge Lizards, and I attended their annual showcase, “No Instruments Attached,” for the first time last May. I knew she was talented and the group was good, but the descriptions I’d heard were inconsequential compared to the grandeur and majesty of the show itself.

The people who create and perform a cappella possess incredible musical skill, are wholly dedicated to their craft and are creative beyond belief. They’re masters of what they do, which allows them to play with the music and mold it into something astonishing.

While the Lounge Lizards consist of six vocal parts (soprano, mezzo-soprano, alto, tenor, baritone, bass) and a vocal percussionist, what this particular group of 16 singers produces is far greater than the sum of its parts. The performance took place at Khaira Hall, which was filled with deep, resonant and layered sounds as the Lounge Lizards built their chords. It was truly transcendent.

Beyond the objective talent of the singers, what makes a cappella so incredible is the sheer depth of passion that viscerally emanates from each member of the Lounge Lizards as they perform — amplified tenfold by the impenetrable bond they share. There are moments — in all of their songs, but especially in the set they prepared for the ICCA competition — where they came together and created sounds almost impossible to believe were coming from 16 voices and nothing more. Yes, it comes from the expert creation of the arrangement itself, but beyond that, it’s born out of their shared love for each other and of the art itself.

Emily Chung, a third-year plant sciences major and co-publicity and co-production chair of the Lounge Lizards, spoke with me about what makes their a cappella group so special.

“What makes […] us [so] attached to this community is that we are working towards a common goal, like [the] competition, but also that we’re really tight on a personal level as well. We know so much about each other, and that’s what makes us a family,” Chung said.

The vocal percussionist for the Lounge Lizards, a second-year biotechnology major, Joey Park, agreed with this notion.

“One thing I really like about being a part of this group is just how much passion and drive each individual has. Even if we have different majors [and] different interests, we can just share a love for music — a love for a cappella,” Park said.

This kind of camaraderie is tangible; it’s impossible to create something as positive and as beautiful as their music if you don’t actually care. The fact that they’re all so personally invested in each other, in a cappella and in performing makes them so special.

“You don’t realize there’s nothing wrong with you until you find a group that lets you be yourself,” Matthew Fajardo, a fourth-year human biology major and the assistant music director of the Lounge Lizards, said. “When I’m with [the Lounge] Lizards, I can just be as energetic and happy as I want.”

This immense level of respect is not only a key reason for their success but also a powerful testament to the mutual admiration and love between the group’s members. Art doesn’t come from skill alone — it must be interlaced with passion to have a true impact on its audience. The Lounge Lizards are a beautiful example of that; they’re skilled beyond belief and overflowing with devotion to the craft, which has allowed them to flourish for 30 years. Dedication, talent, knowledge, leadership, care and above all, community, are what make art truly great — the Lounge Lizards show us just that.

Getting involved in community groups like the Lounge Lizards is a great way to enrich your college experience, grow your skills and gain a strong support system of camaraderie. They show us how we can all make the most of our college years and what passion and skill can combine to create.

