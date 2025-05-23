Davis celebrates National Bike Month with rides, events and community initiatives

With events for every rider and tools to get started, Davis makes biking accessible, fun and community-driven this May

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

May is National Bike Month, and the city of Davis, long known as a national leader in bike-friendly infrastructure, is celebrating with rides, special events and incentives that encourage residents to bike more.

National Bike Month, established in 1956, aims to promote cycling as a sustainable, healthy mode of transportation for community members. In the Sacramento region, including Davis and Yolo County, May has been celebrated as National Bike Month for more than two decades.

May is Bike Month is a regional campaign run by the Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates (SABA) that celebrates local biking culture and encourages both new and regular riders to leave the car at home.

Jennifer Donofrio, the senior transportation planner for the city of Davis, explained the goals for this year’s bike month.

“The goals of May is Bike Month are to encourage people to try bike riding and thank and celebrate people who ride their bike,” Donofrio said. “We measure success using the new NorCalGO app. People who participate in bike month log their trips on the app to win prizes. They also have access to incentives for bike tune-ups, accessories and money toward a new bike.”

Residents can participate by logging their bike rides, whether to work, school or around town, through the app or website. Each ride earns points, and participants can track their progress throughout the month. Rides can be logged automatically or manually, and even added retroactively until the end of May.

SABA hopes that this year’s campaign helps new riders discover the joy of biking. La Reina Lavon, SABA’s community engagement manager, further explained these sentiments.

“We’re hoping riders can have fun this May is Bike Month — that’s the main thing,” Lavon said. “It’s about getting outside, feeling the benefits of a bike ride and having a positive impact on the environment. We’re hoping people will feel encouraged to ride more often, try out a new route around Sacramento and encourage others to do the same.”

To reach hesitant or new riders, SABA is partnering with local groups to host events throughout the month, ranging from maintenance workshops to group rides and bike parties. Lavon described some of the upcoming events and goals of the organization to help increase ridership.

“We show that biking is for everyone,” Lavon said. “Additionally, our platform has local information on where to find bike shops, quick courses on how to build biking confidence, how to prepare for riding in all weathers and loads more.”

Davis has historically been recognized for its unique and inclusive approach to cycling infrastructure. In 1967, it became the first United States city to construct a dedicated bike lane, which paved the way for decades of urban bike planning to follow. Today, Davis features more than 100 miles of bike lanes and over 4,000 bike racks. The city’s bike-friendly culture dates back even further, with early plans for bike paths and tunnels emerging in the 1960s. In the early 1990s, Davis became one of the first cities in the country to install bike signal lights, another landmark for protecting cyclist safety.

Davis residents have a full calendar of events to look forward to this month. Loopalooza, which was held on May 4, is a family-friendly community ride organized by Bike Davis, The Bike Campaign and the Safe Routes to School Program.

Trish Price, the interim president for Bike Davis, explained the organization’s involvement in the month-long event.

“We helped organize the Loopalooza with the city,” Price said. “We shared a station with Peter Wagner and his WhymCycles. We’re also hosting an Energizer Station on May 16 at Third and B Streets, where cyclists can get some May is Bike Month swag and snacks, meet some Bike Davis board members and tell us about their cycling experiences in and around Davis. Finally, we’re promoting the annual Bike Scavenger Hunt, organized by the city and UC Davis design students, on May 31.”

She emphasized the organization’s collaborations and advocacy efforts.

“We table with Cool Davis at the Davis Farmers Market on the third Saturday of each month, and many board members attend the monthly Davis Bike Cafe on the fourth Friday of the month,” Price said. “We are in regular contact with other local advocacy groups like Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates and CalBike.”

On Saturday, May 17, the Davis Double Century will challenge cyclists with a 200-mile ride through the counties of Yolo, Napa and Lake. The city is also participating in Celebrate Davis, a Davis Chamber of Commerce event scheduled for May 16 that offers valet parking for bikes. During Bike to Work Week from May 13 to 17, residents are encouraged to commute by bike with various incentives throughout the week.

Toward the end of the month, the city will host a Community Bike Party on Friday, May 30, a festive celebration featuring bike-themed activities and entertainment. Additionally, residents are invited to participate in the Davis Bike Scavenger Hunt, an event that encourages cyclists to explore local landmarks and neighborhoods.

Donofrio explained how Bike Month supports the city’s long-term sustainability and transportation goals.

“Bike Month is fun,” Donofrio said. “It is meant to highlight how easy and comfortable it is to get around Davis by bike. The city encourages people to use bikes as a form of transportation. Biking is meant to be enjoyed.”

Lavon echoed this message, noting that community engagement is key to the campaign’s success.

“Community is super important to us,” Lavon said. “Our May is Bike Month platform allows riders to post pictures of their activities, give each other high fives and words of encouragement. Using the community feedback map on our app, riders can understand the comfort ridings of other riders in the Sacramento area and plan their ride accordingly. Without the Sacramento community, it wouldn’t be possible to run such successful events each May.”

Donofrio also explained the city’s goals surrounding long-term engagement with biking beyond May.

“We have year-round activities,” Donofrio said. “We like to say that every month is bike month in Davis.”

Lavon explained the advice she would give to first-time or less-experienced bike riders.

“Enjoy it,” Lavon said. “You don’t have to ride for miles and miles every day — just one short bike ride can really boost your mood. Take a look at the great events going on around Sacramento, too.”

Logging only one ride before the end of the month enters you into a drawing for a brand-new bike. Registration and more information are available on the SABA website.

Price also shared why Bike Month is important to the Davis community.

“Even in Davis, it’s so easy to get into the habit of just hopping in the car to get to places that are easily accessed on foot or on bicycle,” Price said. “Unfortunately, owning a car is a luxury that many can’t afford, and the presence of cars makes our streets less safe and more unhealthy for everyone. Bike Month gives us a chance to celebrate alternative, slower modes of travel that enhance our personal and community well-being by bringing people into direct contact with each other and their surroundings.”

