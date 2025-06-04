Find the good in every story, even your own

After four years at The California Aggie, working as city news reporter, editor and editor-in-chief, I’m ready for what comes next

By CHRIS PONCE — editor@theaggie.org

When I first came to Davis, I wasn’t exactly sure what I wanted to do with a political science degree. Social justice and local issues have always been important to me, but I knew I didn’t necessarily want to work in politics or government. Journalism felt like an option worth exploring — in this path I have discovered a passion of mine that has become core to who I am.

One of my University Writing Program (UWP) professors often says that writing is a never-ending process, but at some point you have to hit the “send” button. I’m understanding exactly what that means right now. Even now, I am constantly thinking about something I should have included or a paragraph that should be condensed, so please bear with me, there is so much to say about the last four years.

I came to college nervous and unsure. I grew up in a small desert town you probably never heard of, with Joshua trees and tumbleweeds instead of universities and resources. Moving to a college town like Davis was the biggest culture shock of my life; I felt far from my family, my culture and everything else familiar to me.

It wasn’t until working at The California Aggie that Davis felt like home. I applied for two jobs as a first-year: columnist and city news staff writer. Unfortunately, I was rejected from a paid role (trust me staffers, I’ve been there, too), but I became a proud volunteer city news reporter. One of my first articles was a breaking news story about a tragedy in Sacramento. I remember sitting in the study lounge in my dorm, typing away to have something for my editor.

One of my friends asked me, “Why are you doing all of this if you aren’t even paid?” and I remember thinking to myself, “Because I wanted to.” My first quarter as a writer not only influenced what I wanted to do but helped me fall in love with the Davis community.

There is no better way to learn the ins and outs of a city than working as a city reporter. From the street performers you see day to day, to the activists who make Davis feel inclusive, to the farm workers picking your crops — working with the city news desk is how I learned about Davis in an intimate and personal way (the good and the bad).

In news, we understandably have a tendency to remember the bad stories more than the good ones. However, for my sanity, I’ve learned to look for goodness and humanity in every story, even in the worst of them. I know that can sound cheesy, but trust me — when it’s your job to report on deaths, bomb threats, war-torn families and hate groups — you have no other choice.

And believe it or not, it’s easier to find humanity in these stories than you might think. One of my last articles for the city news desk was about a vigil for the loss of civilian and children life in Gaza; Reporting on vigils like this should be heavy on any reporter’s heart. When I got there, I introduced myself to the organizers before it started; They handed me a lit candle, and I pulled out my notes. There, wax dripping down my finger, I heard from people with families in the region fearing for their safety, speaking with hope yet uncertainty.

In these darkest moments is where you will find humanity standing together the most. The vigil was hosted in unity by several churches of different religions: Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths stood together for a common cause — humanity. I think this moment speaks for itself.

This is just one example, but in almost every story you can find the good. That’s not to pretend everything is always fine and happy — I don’t pretend to be naive to the ugly truths all around us — only that the best of humanity can be found just about everywhere. This is a message, going beyond journalism, that I will carry with me into my life.

Following my time as a city reporter, I worked as the city news editor for two years. Here I learned the importance of leading by example and fostering a supportive environment for reporters. For my last year at Davis, I became the editor-in-chief to take a new approach in advocating for our newspaper.

As editor-in-chief, I’ve had to actively fight for our right to report freely just about everyday. This role showed me the obstacles that all publications face when trying to do quality journalism. There will always be people in power challenging these rights, so there must too always be people defending them.

In many ways, news groups are like a fourth branch of government, a necessary component for checks and balances. Newspapers keep those in power accountable; Many times, we are the only true watchdogs they have. This responsibility inherently comes with uphill challenges, and I’m sure it will for years to come. But these hurdles will never stand in the way of persistent journalists with a deadline.

So fast forward four years and here I am, days away from graduation and the rest of my life. I will be leaving UC Davis as a double major with my Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in political science, B.A. in philosophy and a minor in professional writing.

My parents never went to college; They weren’t given the same privileges and opportunities many of us have been given. As a Chicano I can’t explain the pride I feel approaching graduation day. For years, people in power have actively tried to stop people like me from receiving a higher education. Walking on stage and receiving that diploma is itself an act of resistance and resilience for all of us Chicanos approaching commencement.

To my parents, thank you for all of your hard work and support. And thank you most of all for the example you have laid for me. I wouldn’t be here without the inspiration you both are. Thank you to the rest of my family, too; Without you guys, I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am today.

To my partner, thank you for always supporting me and standing with me every step of the way. No one challenges me to work my hardest while still letting me know when it is okay to take breaks the way you do. Figuring out life and the uncertainty that comes with it has never been easier than with you.

To my friends, thank you for your comfort and consistency. I’m grateful for those who have stayed by my side in life, regardless of the changes it brings.

To my philosophy professors, thank you for helping me challenge myself in academics. I wouldn’t have double majored if it weren’t for Professor Sandoval, Dr. Thor or Professor Basevich. I’m incredibly grateful to have learned under some of the best academics in their field. You have all taught me the importance of asking “why” for every situation.

I wanted to also give a special thank you to Professor Maganini for helping me fall in love with journalism and teaching me how to search for the truth everywhere I go. Thank you to Laurie, Alyssa, Hannah, Vince, Madison, Maya, Zoey, Ana, Megan, Katie and the rest of The Aggie staff who I’ve grown so close with these last few years. And most of all, thank you to The California Aggie for helping me grow into the person I am.

These last four years went by fast, but the memories I’ve made in Davis will always be a part of me everywhere I go. If I had to end this column with any advice, I’d encourage you to look for the truth everywhere in life and to find the good in every story, even your own.

