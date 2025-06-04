From layout artist to leader: my journey with The California Aggie

I’ll miss The Aggie

BY ARIANA NOBLE — apnoble@ucdavis.edu

Who would’ve thought I’d end up as the layout director of The California Aggie? Honestly, me. I’ve known since my second year of high school that I wanted to pursue journalism, even if not as a writer. My love for newspapers only deepened in college, and while I may dread late-night layout Tuesdays, the experiences, relationships and skills I’ve gained have made it worth it.

As an incoming first-year at UC Davis, I remember nervously DMing The Aggie to ask if there were any layout openings. To my surprise, I received a quick response with a link to apply. In the post-COVID-19 slump, the team was in desperate need of help and, lucky for me, they were hiring just about anyone. I joined as a volunteer alongside two other students, treating the role as a side gig. But by second year, I became a paid layout artist and started to understand the behind-the-scenes systems: who to contact for missing pieces, where to find our puzzles and how the paper came together each week. That same year, I was asked to step into the role of layout director.

My third year was a learning curve. I was still figuring out how to lead efficiently while juggling scheduling, oversight and mentorship. Thankfully, The Aggie was regaining momentum, and with that came a flood of layout applicants. I’d never conducted interviews or reviewed resumes before, but I dove in. I onboarded seven new layout artists and built a team I now proudly call my layout army. That year sharpened my organizational skills, leadership and, most of all, my patience.

Now, as a fourth-year and layout director, I’m incredibly proud of how far our department has come. I’ve witnessed each team member grow in confidence, time management and design expertise. I’ve also learned how to adapt my communication style to better support others and how clarity and compassion go hand in hand in leadership.

Of course, none of our success would have been possible without the support of every department within The Aggie. Our photo and design teams are endlessly creative, our editorial staff has a sharp eye for storytelling and our editor-in-chief and managing editor work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure every issue is the best it can be. The Aggie is a true team effort, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.

As I prepare to move on, I’m filled with gratitude for the opportunities and growth this role has brought me. I’ll always carry this chapter with me, not just as a layout director, but as someone who found passion through visual storytelling. I will take these skills into my post-grad career of marketing.

Long live journalism. Long live The California Aggie.