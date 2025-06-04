New people, new places

The California Aggie helped me get to know my school, my city and my future career

By RORY CONLON — city@theaggie.org

As a transfer student, it can feel like you’re in a hurry. I spent my first year at UC Davis hustling to get the classes I needed to graduate and adjusting to living on my own for the first time.

As I went through all of this, I wondered if I was missing out on a part of the college experience. I met a few new friends and explored some places on campus, but I felt disconnected from a lot of the school, the city and, most importantly, the culture of Davis.

I initially joined The California Aggie, because I had been a part of my community college newspaper, and I wanted to keep getting reporting experience. The year I’ve spent on this paper has not only changed the way I see journalism, but it’s also allowed me to explore and understand Davis in a way I never would have otherwise.

As a staff writer on the city news desk, I meet with my editor, Hannah, and a team of about eight other writers every week. We each pitch three ideas for stories that we want to cover for that issue of the paper.

Once we’re assigned a story, we have about 10 days to attend events, interview people, write stories and edit them for publication.

My first assignment for The Aggie was a 9/11 remembrance event where people climbed hundreds of flights of stairs in honor of the first responders who served at the World Trade Center. As I interviewed firefighters, police officers and members of the army at the event, it was interesting to hear why they chose to serve.

For some, it was as simple as walking up to an information booth at their school career fair and deciding to take the plunge. For others, it was a deeper, more personal commitment.

One young man, who was Latino, said he became a police officer to build trust with his community and make them feel safe to reach out in their times of need. Another young woman decided to become a police officer to continue her family’s commitment to public service.

To the people who served, 9/11 symbolized perseverance and strength in the face of terrible odds. To their family members, it symbolized sacrifice.

I’ve now written about 30 stories for The Aggie, and each one comes with a distinct set of memories. I’ve attended city council meetings; interviewed downtown business owners; talked to DJs playing a morning set at the cafe; asked drunk people for their opinions at an art gallery showing; listened to state legislators debate policy and so much more.

One story that always pops into my head was when I covered an art show at a local elementary school. From the way it was advertised, I had been expecting a big event in a school auditorium, but when I got there, it was a small, intimate event set up in the school’s backyard.

The students ran around on the playground and sat with their parents to watch someone’s grandfather play songs on his guitar. The teachers and the principal of the school were directing people to the art, which was hung up along the bank fence in neat rows.

The youngest kids there were kindergarteners, who made colorful finger paintings of their favorite foods. The oldest kids there were sixth graders, who made detailed drawings of their favorite dishes and the people who cooked for them.

I laugh about it now, because I was so serious trying to interview people about this art. But the sweet thing is that no one made fun of me for trying — in fact, everyone I spoke with was laidback, relaxed and happy that someone had wanted to cover that event for the paper in the first place.

Journalism is about breaking news, speaking truth to power and giving people the information they need to make decisions about their lives. But through my work at The Aggie, I learned that it’s also a way to tell stories about ordinary people coming together and celebrating something meaningful to them.

As I think back on my time at Davis, my first regret is that I didn’t join The Aggie sooner. Being on this paper not only solidified my interest in reporting, but it also introduced me to so many different people that I learned from, in big ways and small ones.

My second regret is that I am leaving this city just as soon as I’ve gotten to know it.

Though it’s a sad thought, I look forward to what’s next. I don’t know if I’ll end up in the town I grew up in or a whole new one entirely, but my time at The Aggie has taught me to slow down, look around and embrace the unexpected.

