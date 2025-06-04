The powerful truths in small stories

An homage to the town that helped me grow in self-understanding through its mosaic of lives

It’s difficult to find words that do justice to the profound ways that The Aggie has shaped me throughout my college career. Despite not having an ardent passion for journalism when I started as a staff writer at the city news desk, I loved reading, writing and politics and felt the position suited my interests well enough.

It was shortly into the position when I started facing the challenges of being a journalist. I was worried about making tight deadlines, having to break out of my comfort zone to interview strangers and navigating covering emotionally charged topics. But there were moments in my reporting that made me clear-eyed about why I was working for The Aggie.

One of my most memorable stories was a Tree Commission meeting I covered. At face value, these commission meetings can be pretty monotonous and pedantic, but this specific meeting was different. A retired professor spoke during public comment and requested the help of the commission to remove a tree with roots that kept breaking her utility lines, and would continue to do so if not removed.

The commission ultimately decided not remove the tree as they are not allowed to remove healthy trees but conceded the problem was the city’s making for planting a tree right over her utility box.

Watching this professor advocate for herself was empowering, but it was even more empowering to get to write an article sharing her story. I am a big proponent of transparency and accountability in government, and this article helped me to realize the extent to which I was contributing to those goals.

In my mind, I was no longer just reporting on municipal affairs, but rather, telling the stories of the victories and losses of the people in the Davis community.

It was this passion for reporting that ultimately brought me to apply for assistant editor, then editor of the city news desk. Although my former editor, Chris, was a hard act to follow, being editor this past year has only further ignited my passion for the importance of journalism.

I have been able to write fascinating editorials on the obstacles we as students are facing, critically evaluate global issues and learn from the exceedingly talented group of students that make up the Editorial Board.

Becoming more involved in The Aggie has been the best experience of my college career, and I feel eternally grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the hardworking and kindhearted individuals that make this student paper what it is. From spending hours talking off topic during Editorial Board meetings, answering niche icebreaker questions at storyboard meetings and reading stunningly well-written city news articles, it is safe to say this position has brought me so much enjoyment.

Lastly, to my writers, it is your talent, dedication and passion that make this desk what it is. I feel extremely fortunate to have gotten the privilege to support the work of these amazing reporters. Nothing has been more meaningful to me than seeing city staff writers in shoes I was once in. Navigating heavy topics, learning how to write in AP style and, most importantly, learning about themselves through uplifting voices in Davis.

My time at The Aggie has been challenging, eye opening and radically rewarding. I feel lucky to have been a part of something so difficult to say goodbye to.

Written By: Hannah Schrader — city@theaggie.org

