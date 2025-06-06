UC Davis men’s golf finishes the season strong at the 2025 Big West Championships

Aggie team members come out proud of results

By DIEGO CERNA — sports@theaggie.org

From April 27 to 29, the UC Davis men’s golf team competed in the 2025 Big West Championship at the La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California. The Aggies looked to improve from last year’s championships, where they placed fifth overall.

Zack Tarter, a first-year undeclared major, led the Aggies to a decent start after the first day, tying for fifth place overall and two under par of 70. Tarter recorded four birdies to help the UC Davis Aggies stay competitive.

Treed Huang, a second-year undeclared major, started strong right alongside Tarter, as he ended with an even par of 72, tying in 11th place overall.

Louis Grizot, a first-year undeclared major, and Lequan Wang, a first-year undeclared major, finished in the top 40, finishing with rounds of 75 (three above par) and 73 (one above par). The Aggies ended up tied with UC Irvine in fourth place overall after the first day, scoring just two above the team par of 290.

Shaun Nair, a first-year undeclared major, made his tournament debut on the second day, subbing in for Curtis Da Silva, a second-year undeclared major, who put up an 81 (nine above par) on day one. Nair was an immense asset for the Aggies, delivering the second-best Aggie performance of the day and shooting one under the course’s par of 71.

Grizot made a tremendous improvement to his score of 75 (three above par), as he recorded 69, three under par. He jumped an incredible 23 spots on the leaderboard, moving into the 15th spot overall. Huang remained steady, rounding into the top-20 list as well, three spots below Grizot with a day of 73 (one above par).

On the final day of the tournament, the Aggies recorded a team score of 274, seven points under the team par of 281 for the day.

Nair notched a team-high of five birdies, tying with Grizot for the most birdies by an Aggie that day. Grizot went 69 and 69 the last two days, impressively moving up right outside of the top 10 overall at 11th.

Tarter provided a sensational final round with a score of 66 (six under par), along with five birdies and an eagle. Huang and Wang both carded 74 (two above par) to round out the final team score.

UC Davis ended up tying third overall with UC Irvine, sitting behind second overall California State University, Fullerton and the reigning Big West Champion California State University, Long Beach, who finished first overall.

Tartar ended up earning a Big West Championship All-Tournament honors team with his impressive performance throughout the days, finishing third individually.

This team of mainly first- and second-year students displayed an impressive performance at the Big West Championships overall. With standout performances and continued development, they will look to build on this experience and improve next season and are setting their eyes on a potential National Collegiate Athletic Association Regionals tournament next season.

