I came to Davis for a degree but stayed for the music

Local Davis talent makes the music scene in this small town unforgettable

By JHANA RHODES — jsrho@ucdavis.edu

Nobody does the music scene in California quite like Los Angeles and San Francisco. Admittedly, as an LA native, I am biased. However, it’s crucial to get one thing clear from the start: The best scene and the best music are not the same thing. While the quality of music is a matter of taste, what is not debatable is the sheer amount of live music, diverse cultures and talent constantly emanating from every corner of LA.

The ease of finding live music is a constant perk of living in a big city like LA. As a creature of habit, I often had the privilege of spontaneously attending various music shows. Whether it was joining thousands of fellow music lovers at the Hollywood Bowl or enjoying legendary drag queen performances at Hamburger Mary’s, finding out about these events didn’t require a secret handshake or relying on a friend of a friend — a simple online search did the trick.

Moving to Davis changed everything. Gone were the days of spontaneous concert hopping, replaced by the subdued atmosphere of quaint, farm-town life and a biweekly rotation of the same five bars, which (while superb) constitute the majority of the nightlife in Downtown Davis.

I quickly learned that I needed a more intentional approach in Davis to discover live music. This meant hearing about local artists from glimpses of flyers on clustered bulletin boards or catching wind about events from classmates a week after they happened. Ironically, it was through this very understated, almost coincidental way that I first heard the name Homsy.

Homsy, also known as Noah Homsy King, a fourth-year sustainable agriculture and food science double major, takes a unique approach to DJing. His mixes interweave a range of genres encompassing African, Latin and Brazilian music, seamlessly blending tracks into journeys that often begin with melodic, silky and richly textured sounds. Homsy’s music echoes a deep appreciation for the diverse sounds within each genre.

Listening to Homsy describe his production process revealed his thoughtful approach to blending global rhythms. His experimentation with different sounds (at least, from my understanding) shows a willingness to bring together diverse and cultured music — a quality that I believe to be essential in a good DJ. His mixes are often played at local events, such as his recurring night at Sophia’s Thai Bar, a lively atmosphere where students can experience amazing music.

With Homsy’s upbringing and experiences attending an international school in Uganda, it is clear that he has fostered a unique and personal connection to his mixes. As Homsy noted himself, he feels “drawn to people from different places” and finds a sense of home in the culturally diverse environments he experienced growing up. He continues to see places like the Tri Co-ops in Davis, where he resides, as providing a similar sense of culture and community. Homsy is an artist who clearly cherishes culture, a quality that shines through both in his demeanor and music.

While Homsy has undoubtedly made his mark, he credits the support of the wider Davis music scene for fostering his creativity and growth as a musician. Many of Homsy’s first DJ sets were with the DRC Creatives, formerly Davis Rave Company (Co.), a student-run organization at UC Davis that focuses on creating and hosting Electronic Dance Music (EDM) events for the local community. He also mentioned playing at a few Five Percent Studios events, an organization that focuses on creating accessible and impactful art experiences by and for the community. And, of course, Homsy made sure to shout-out the “.sody Collective,” another creative group at Davis who, quite frankly, produces some of the most visually stunning content in the city. I wouldn’t have discovered half the local talent in Davis if it weren’t for their videos and events.

As Homsy recently graduated last spring, writing about his artistry feels like a meaningful way to acknowledge one of the many individuals who have added vibrancy to our campus. Now that my time at Davis has also come to a close, I realize how much artistry, life and culture are a part of Davis. For a long time, I was so focused on finishing school, graduating and moving back home to LA that I missed out on what Davis has to offer.

Whether it be the fantastic performances hosted by DRC Creatives or just bar-hopping in Downtown Davis, having the opportunity to interview and get to know organizations and artists like Homsy makes me wish I’d spent just a little more time experiencing the abundant talent here at Davis.

That being said, if you’ve got more time before you hit that graduation stage, don’t miss out on some of the best years of your life. Check out Sophia’s Thai Bar, see the Rocky Horror Picture Club perform and hike at Putah Creek. Even if it is harder to come by, the search is worth it; experiencing the music, life and culture at Davis is better than anything a big city can offer.

If you’re a fourth-year, I hope you’ll take the time to really immerse yourself in Davis culture — the musicians, the events and the community. I hope you leave Davis with more (good) memories than you can count. As we all venture into the world, the sounds and experiences created by the Davis community have undoubtedly formed a part of our collective memories.

As this is my final piece for The California Aggie, thank you for reading. I hope you continue to support and celebrate the unique voices that make Davis a special place. Best of luck, Aggies!

Written by: Jhana Rhodes— jsrho@ucdavis.edu

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by individual columnists belong to the columnists alone and do not necessarily indicate the views and opinions held by The California Aggie.