UC Davis students spend more time appreciating the Arboretum in warm weather

Students reflect on the atmosphere of the Arboretum and what they love about it

By AMBER WARNKE — features@theaggie.org

UC Davis students flock to the campus’ beloved Arboretum in the spring and summer months, taking advantage of the warm weather and flourishing plants amongst the Arboretum’s scenery. When the rainy winter season is over, many students seek to spend as much time in nature as possible.

In the spring, many students may be especially keen to maximize their time in the Arboretum because of the looming summer break, when countless Aggies leave Davis for three months. Other graduating students may be trying to make the most of their time in the Arboretum for the last time, as they prepare to move out of Davis after commencement.

Noah King, a fourth-year sustainable agriculture and food systems major, visits the Arboretum often, where he appreciates being able to spend time alone in nature.

“I like it because it’s a natural space on campus, and it has some intimacy built into it,” King said.

This can be especially beneficial to students who live off campus and spend long days in class, as the Arboretum can give students a quiet and calm place to decompress.

Andrea Barreras, a third-year music and communications double major, finds the Arboretum to be a relaxing environment and specifically appreciates the sensory experiences she is able to have in it.

“Coming from someone who came from a really dry area, I think the smell and the sounds are the most enjoyable part of the Arboretum,” Barreras said.

Many students benefit from the many rich sensations they can experience in the arboretum, which hosts over 100 plant species in a rainbow of colors, as well as over 135 bird species, which can be heard at all hours of the day.

One bird Barreras is specifically drawn to in the Arboretum is the duck. Barreras is a member of the alto saxophone section in the UC Davis marching band, which has adopted the duck as their section mascot.

“I feel like every time I see a duck now, especially on campus, it [reminds] me of community because of how the altos use ducks as a symbol,” Barreras said. “Even students without these ties, however, can appreciate the beauty of these creatures, who live in the Arboretum year-round, as opposed to many wild duck species who migrate in the winter.”

Forest Sabbath, a second-year anthropology major, has also found himself drawn to the Arboretum ducks, which he visited particularly often during his first year as his dorms were close to the Arboretum.

“I love the ducks,” Sabbath said. “That was like one of the first things I bonded with someone over in Davis.”

Sabbath not only appreciates the Arboretum’s proximity to wildlife, however, but also in how it gives students exposure to greenery, which he believes is very important to students’ mental well-being.

“It’s important to have green spaces, because humans forget they exist unless they get to see them,” Sabbath said.

This sentiment is supported by research, as various studies have shown that green spaces in cities lead to less anxiety and mental health problems. In this way, even students who don’t have the time or the means to go hiking or camping in national parks can still take advantage of the benefits of the nature around them.

As students prepare for the end of the quarter, many remember that the Arboretum can be just as nice a study spot as the library and just as nice a place to have lunch as the Memorial Union. Even spending short time periods in the Arboretum can help students to feel more calm, centered and present as they make the most out of the beautiful scenery present in the Arboretum. For students new or returning to campus, remember that the Arboretum is flourishing in its summertime beauty — for anyone who wants to visit.

