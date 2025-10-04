A recap of all the action from the first few weeks of the NFL season

Some teams underperform, while others surprise fans with early success

By COLINA HARVEY— sports@theaggie.org

When summer comes to a close, it means that the National Football League (NFL) season is just gearing up. Football fans prepare to clear their schedule every Sunday so they can catch their favorite team’s game. If you have not been keeping up with the first few weeks of the season, here’s what you need to know.

Opening night began with an exciting matchup between the reigning champions, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. Although Eagles defensive end Jalen Carter was ejected from the game for spitting on Dallas quarterback (QB) Dak Prescott, that did not stop the Eagles from beating the Cowboys 24-20.

Right before the season began, the Cowboys traded defensive end Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The blockbuster trade proved to be shocking, as it was the product of a contract extension dispute. As the Green Bay Packers are set to play the Cowboys on Sept. 28, Parsons discussed his perspective on the upcoming game.

“[There are] no hard feelings there, at least from me, and I think it’s going […] to be a great atmosphere,” Parsons said in an ESPN interview.

Last season’s Super Bowl runner-ups, the Kansas City Chiefs, did not fare well in their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game, which took place in São Paulo, Brazil, ended with a Chargers win, 27-21.

Led by QB Juston Herbert, the Chargers have yet to lose a game this season, going 3-0 so far. The Chiefs, however, had their first 0-2 start to a season since 2014, and are currently sitting on a 1-2 record.

One team that has been outperforming its expectations are the Indianapolis Colts, who are also undefeated thus far. Much of their success is attributed to their new QB Daniel Jones, who is having a surprise breakout season after many lackluster seasons with the New York Giants. So far, they have managed to beat Miami and Tennessee in convincing wins, as well as secure a tight win against Denver.

The Buffalo Bills, led by star QB Josh Allen, are also off to a strong start, beginning their season with a thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Super Bowl contenders can contribute some of this success to their ability to take care of the ball. They have not turned the ball over in their last eight games, tying the NFL record.

The San Francisco’s 49ers are another team to go 3-0 to start the season. While they have managed to win their games so far, they are also suffering from injuries to star players. In their week one matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, QB Brock Purdy suffered a turf toe injury that led to his absence for weeks two and three. Based on his condition, he may return for their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will not have as swift of a recovery. Due to an ACL tear he acquired on Sept. 21 in a game against the Arizona Cardinals, the former defensive player of the year will be out for the season.

To make matters worse, San Francisco tight end George Kittle also suffered a hamstring injury in his first game. The timeline for Kittle’s return is not confirmed, but fans can expect him to be out for at least a few more games.

The Cincinnati Bengals are also impacted by injury. Their QB Joe Burrow sustained a turf toe injury in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There is no timeline for his return. In one and a half games played since Burrow’s injury, their backup QB, Jake Browning, has not shown much promise — throwing five interceptions between the two games. In their most recent game, they lost to the Minnesota Vikings 48-10.

All of this action is just the start for the 2025-2026 season. Only time will tell if the undefeated teams will be able to keep up their strong start, and if the teams that are struggling will be able to turn their seasons around.

