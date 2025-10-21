Nationwide censorship has severe consequences on freedom of press

Recent efforts by the Trump administration discredit journalists and enforce a single narrative





By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

On Oct. 14, new restrictions were issued by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, targeting the work of the “very disruptive” journalists within the United States Pentagon: requiring escorts, discouraging communication with sources and barring publication of information without explicit authorization. Instead of yielding to restrictions, U.S. military reporters turned in their press badges that allowed them access to the Pentagon.

Censorship has become synonymous with Donald Trump’s administration, and controlling the press is one of their tried-and-true strategies. From banning news organizations like Associated Press News and the Wall Street Journal from press pools to press aides ignoring reporters with pronouns listed in an email signature, it is clear that respect for journalists and government transparency is non-existent in Trump’s cabinet.

Consistent efforts to villainize and discredit journalists are a blatant attack on First Amendment rights, signaling America’s continued descent into authoritarianism. Condescending remarks and dismissals are deeply woven into the administration’s rhetoric, and they will take any opportunity to diminish the work of news organizations.

Trump responding to a journalist’s question with “I just like to watch her talk” and Press Secretary Karoline Levett and Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell’s recent “your mom” answers to legitimate queries are only recent examples of the administration’s lack of professionalism and basic courtesy toward free press. In a country where government officials are using “your mom” jokes to avoid accountability and the president can’t take women seriously, the work of journalists is vital.

Attacks on journalists and diminished freedom of press in the first 10 months of Trump’s term are a terrifying and embarrassing representation of the U.S. Declaring the current government’s actions as undemocratic is nothing new, but controlling military news coverage, punishing news organizations they disagree with and delegitimizing reputable journalists require our full attention. Further discreditation and ostracism of the press will only lead to one result: a less-informed public and an overpowered government in full control.

Censorship efforts are not limited to the government; they have also extended into the work of student journalists. Purdue University’s student newspaper, The Purdue Exponent, is no longer able to hire international students after losing its status as a campus employer. Students on F-1 visas are unable to work off campus during the first academic year, a policy that previously did not impact the paper. Prior to the university’s discontinuation of their licensing and distribution agreement on the basis of institutional neutrality, the paper was able to operate as a campus entity and employer of international students.

The Purdue Exponent was forced to terminate four international student employees and is unable to hire these students in the future, a decision that will have certain consequences on their journalistic efforts.

“It’s tragic, and there’s a loss,” The Exponent’s letter from the editor reads. “Having people from different backgrounds has made this place special. Without our international students we have lost a different perspective and way of seeing the world. Our coverage won’t be the same without them.”

While the influence behind Purdue’s decision is unclear, the current political climate and global conflicts have made institutional neutrality goals for universities more salient than ever. Student journalists who have been reporting on the ongoing genocide in Palestine have faced targeted backlash from both university and federal administration. Government retaliation has sparked direct censorship of news outlets that provide comprehensive coverage of Palestine, if any at all. Meanwhile, international students and staff had their visas taken or were threatened with deportation after participating in pro-Palestine advocacy or writing op-ed articles for their student newspapers.

Privacy and non-discrimination policies have been used against students and staff in their own academic spaces, in alignment with broader efforts to suppress opposition to the genocide and report on it accurately. Neutrality efforts that negatively impact university newspapers are a form of media suppression, and censorship — intentional or not — is unacceptable.

As part of a university without a journalism program, similar to Purdue, The California Aggie’s Editorial Board understands the importance of an independent newspaper on college campuses. Student papers like The Exponent play a vital role in informing the student body and maintaining the system of checks and balances. Censorship efforts in the name of neutrality will have the opposite effect and instead act as a direct attack on free press.

News organizations and independent student newspapers are both suffering the consequences of nationwide censorship. In a time where professional journalists are vilified by government officials in an effort to delegitimize their findings in the public eye, the Editorial Board implores you to support journalism at the local and national level. Pay attention to the media you consume, and take initiative to prevent the current administration from enforcing a single narrative.

Written by: The Editorial Board